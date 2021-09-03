After a premiere at Sundance and a slew of critical acclaim, Edgar Wright’s debut documentary The Sparks Brothers is now available to buy on digital platforms. If you prefer to purchase physical releases, don’t worry, as the film will be released on Blu-ray on September 28.

No matter how you purchase the film, you won’t only be treated by a career-spanning documentary. You will also be able to view a lot of special features, including a 2018 concert shot by Wright at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and over 75 minutes of deleted scenes. Given how the documentary spans their entire five-decade career, it should come as no surprise that so many scenes had to get cut.

Wright posted about the digital and Blu-ray release on Twitter, noting that the September 28 date pertains to the U.S. and Canadian releases. He did, however, say that he “will update on other territories soon” in a response to his original tweet.

If there was any year that Sparks has had such massive success, it is 2021. The band has had their career-spanning documentary, as well as their musical debut Annette, release this year to acclaim. In his review from Sundance, Collider’s Matt Goldberg says that the Wright documentary “manages to covert new followers...rather than simply preaching to the converted.” With both The Sparks Brothers and Annette, their influence continues to be spread. It only took the world five decades to truly catch on.

The Sparks Brothers is now available to purchase on digital platforms and will arrive on Blu-ray on September 28. Annette is available to stream on Amazon Prime. While The Sparks Brothers marks the director’s first documentary, he will also release his first horror film this year with Last Night in Soho, releasing on October 22. Read Wright’s tweets on the releases below.

