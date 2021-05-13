If you're not a fan of Sparks already, you will be.

Focus Features has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary film The Sparks Brothers, directed by Edgar Wright. The movie revolves around brothers Ron and Russell Mael, who make up the American pop-rock duo known as Sparks, and originally made its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 30 before screening at SXSW in March.

The film incorporates career-spanning footage of the Mael brothers, as well as exclusive interviews with the band and some of their famous fans and fellow musicians and unique animation techniques, and Wright's personal love for Sparks shines through in this project. Even those who have never heard of this cult-favorite group before now will find themselves becoming new fans thanks to this documentary.

In addition to directing, Wright also serves as a producer on the film alongside Nira Park, George Hencken and Laura Richardson. The documentary features many celebrity cameos, including "Weird Al" Yankovic, Beck, Flea, Jason Schwartzman, Mike Myers, Neil Gaiman, Bjork, Patton Oswalt, Fred Armisen, Todd Rundgren, Jack Antonoff and Nick Heyward, as well as other fans and band collaborators. In total, over 80 people were interviewed for this movie. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost also provide the voices of John Lennon and Ringo Starr, respectively.

The Sparks Brothers is currently slated for a theatrical U.S. release on June 18. Check out the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Sparks Brothers:

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Take a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron and Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

