I still haven't seen The Queen's Gambit, because once something becomes popular, it seems I'm no longer interested, but the show's celebrated creator Scott Frank has found his follow-up, and it sounds absolutely wild.

Frank will adapt Mary Doria Russell's 1996 novel The Sparrow for FX, which is developing a limited series that will be directed by Emmy winner Johan Renck (Chernobyl). Those two names alone indicate that this will be an event series, though the material itself seems to require a considerable budget.

The Sparrow follows a group of Jesuit priests and scientists, led by linguist Father Emilio Sandoz, that makes contact with an extraterrestrial species. Seeing this as a sign, the Vatican then backs a secret mission to a faraway planet in order to prove the existence of God throughout the universe. Unfortunately, the mission ends in disaster and the lone survivor is Father Sandoz, who returns to Earth to face a Vatican inquiry into the ensuing scandal.

 

scott-frank-the-sparrow-fx
Image via Universal Pictures

FX Productions will produce The Sparrow, which Frank and Renck will executive produce with Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul) and AMC Studios. Frank will write all episodes of the show, which joins an impressive development slate at FX, where Oscar winner Danny Boyle is also working on a limited series about the Sex Pistols and Fargo creator Noah Hawley is hard at work on a series set in the Alien universe.

Frank is a two-time Oscar nominee thanks to Logan and Out of Sight, both of which were nominated for best adapted screenplay, and he also earned a trio of Emmy nominations for his work on Netflix's limited series Godless. Meanwhile, The Queen's Gambit has been watched by tens of millions of viewers, making it Netflix's most watched limited series ever by the streamer's own metrics. Fans of the show might even find this making-of documentary interesting.

best-movies-netflix
The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (January 2021)

Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1415 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider