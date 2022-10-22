In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.

The show also starred Clancy Brown, notable for many roles such as the intimidating Captain Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption. More recently he may be known for his ongoing role as Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants. In The Spectacular Spider-Man, he voices various characters such as Captain George Stacy and big-time villains like the Rhino. After its cancelation, the show was replaced by Ultimate Spider-Man, which ran for four seasons from 2012 to 2017 on Disney XD. In this series Drake Bell voiced Spider-Man and his version of the character was free to interact with the rest of the Marvel Universe. This meant crossovers with the likes of the heroic Captain America and the evil Doctor Doom. It is interesting that Drake Bell became the voice of Peter Parker, as he had earlier starred in Superhero Movie, which was a parody of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. To find out how you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man right now, read on for our complete guide.

What Is The Spectacular Spider-Man About?

IMDB describes the series as "An animated television show that focuses on a sixteen-year-old Peter Parker, and the origins of Spider-Man." But that might be underselling it a little. Part of The Spectacular Spider-Man's success is because of how much emphasis it puts on the side characters in Peter's life. Characters who are often footnoted in other Spidey media, like Flash Thompson, Liz Allen, and John Jameson, get committed character arcs across the two seasons. Because every low-stakes character has something to do, the cast always feels involved. So despite there being many Spider-Man animated shows, The Spectacular Spider-Man still has something new to offer.

When and Where Can You Watch The Spectacular Spider-Man Online?

The Spectacular Spider-Man Season 1 is now available to stream on Disney+, as of October 19, 2022. Though there has been no mention of Season 2 yet from Disney, both seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. They can also be purchased on Amazon, Google Play Movies, the Microsoft Store, and most other online video stores.

The show's addition to Disney+ has fans theorizing the exciting (but unlikely) possibility of a surprise Season 3, in the same way Daredevil was announced to be getting a new show, Daredevil: Born Again, after it was added to the streaming service.

How Many Episodes of The Spectacular Spider-Man Are Available for Streaming?

On Disney+, all thirteen episodes of Season 1 were added on October 19. Netflix's viewers, or those who purchase both seasons elsewhere, will have access to the full twenty-six-episode run.

More Shows Like The Spectacular Spider-Man on Disney+ That You Can Watch Now

The 90's Spider-Man show (also known as Spider-Man: The Animated Series), which ran for five seasons from 1994-1998 is a great place for any Spider-Man fan to start. This show features many classic solo Spider-Man stories, such as the black suit, and also allows for crossovers with other heroes like Daredevil and Iron Man. Though it came out prior to them, it could be considered a good middle ground between The Spectacular Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man.

For viewers looking for something different, they might try Spider-Man Unlimited, which produced one season in 1999. In this science fiction-orientated take on the webhead, Spidey finds himself on another planet called Counter-Earth, where he must pursue long-time villains Venom and Carnage and save John Jameson, whose shuttle crashed there. But that's not all, since Spider-Man must also fight in a rebellion against the oppressive rulers of Counter-Earth, who hate humans and prefer to populate the planet with animal-human hybrids.

Older viewers might feel a lot of nostalgia for Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, a single-season show that first aired in 1981. This time around, Spider-Man is joined by Iceman and Firestar in battling crime around New York City. Together they do fight against villains like the Green Goblin, Loki, and Magneto. Sometimes they are joined by the X-Men too. Surprisingly, young Spider-Man fans may find themselves nostalgic for this show as it spawned quite a few memes once the internet rolled around.

Taking a step outside of the Spider-Man-orientated stories, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be a good pick for anyone who was a fan of shows like Ultimate Spider-Man, where the whole Marvel universe gets in on the action. This incarnation of the Avengers must defeat waves of supervillains after a prison break sets them all loose on the world and hungry for revenge against the heroes. This show ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2012, but still has a whopping fifty-two episodes to offer. It also features cameos from other Marvel heroes such as Wolverine and, of course, Spider-Man.

On that note, some may rejoice that there was an Avengers anime that ran for two seasons from 2017-2018. It was called Future Avengers and featured all the same sorts of eccentric things you might expect from an anime. Not the least of which includes giant dragons, mechs, and a cat wearing an Iron Man suit. Of course, the action is brilliant too, even featuring a showdown between Loki and Kang the Conquerer four years prior to the release of the Loki TV show.

