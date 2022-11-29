After announcing that they’ll kick off December with Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, Topic has more exciting news for the last month of 2022. Today, the streaming platform revealed to Collider that a mystery thriller is coming to the catalog just in time for the holidays. Based on a true story, The Spectacular centers around the investigation of an attack against British soldiers in Limburg, Netherlands. The attack was conducted in the late 80s by the Provisional Irish Republican Army and resulted in the death of three British officials. Collider can also share with you that the miniseries has four episodes, and all of them premiere on December 15.
The trailer from The Spectacular emphasizes that the Danish series won’t shy away from revealing the brutality of the attacks. The footage makes it pretty clear that, even though this isn’t the most deadly military attack in History, the killing of any number of people is still shocking and a tragedy, and it seems like the show will make the audience feel each loss — and if the trailer seems cruel enough, you should probably gear up for a series that will make you feel strong emotions.
The Spectacular is Probably Not Fot the Faint of Heart
On top of that, The Spectacular also will dedicate a storyline to revealing how the paramilitary organization recruited women in order to seduce, extract information from, and eventually kill soldiers. The series will put into question not only the ethical implications of acting as a spy, but also how cold-blooded you need to be – or become – in order to perform this type of terrorist mission. The cat-and-mouse nature of the investigation brings on a Killing Eve vibe, which is never a bad thing.
As we mentioned above, The Spectacular is divided into four episodes, which means you can find out all about the story and its lengthy investigation in one sitting if you want to. The series is directed by Willem Bosch (Afterlife) and Pieter Kuijpers (Boy Meets Gun). The cast features Hadewych Minis (Toni Erdmann) as lead investigator Jeanine Maes, an academic who investigates the attacks and the motivations behind it for several years.
Topic premieres all four episodes of The Spectacular in the U.S. and Canada on December 15. You can watch the trailer below:
Check out a detailed official synopsis here:
A four-part miniseries based on a gripping true story, “The Spectacular” follows team leader Jeanine Maes, an academic recruited for the criminal investigation into violent IRA attacks on British soldiers stationed in the Dutch region of Limburg. Jeanine’s hunt soon brings her face-to-face with her main suspect, ruthless and highly dangerous Fiona Hughes, the only female member of the IRA cell responsible for the attacks. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, British security service MI5 coerces IRA Volunteer Patrick Lynch to infiltrate the inner circle of legendary bomber Declan Moore who, encouraged by his older brother-in-arms Corey O’Keefe, is soon expected to lead a cell in Mainland Europe. Will Jeanine risk disrupting the peace process between Britain and Northern Ireland with her obsessive pursuit of Fiona? And will Declan’s rift with Corey mean it’s down to him to show that the IRA are still as powerful as they were ten years ago?