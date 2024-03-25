The Big Picture Dive into the magical world of Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles with a sneak peek at the leading cast members in exclusive new images.

Join siblings Jared and Mallory Grace on an adventure, along with familiar faces like Mulgarath and Helen, in this long-awaited series.

The series is set to premiere on April 19, 2024.

Turn the page and immerse yourself in the magical world of Roku’s The Spiderwick Chronicles in an exclusive set of new images of the long-awaited series. The story is just beginning in the photos that feature a handful of the project’s leading cast members, including Christian Slater (Interview with the Vampire), Lyon Daniels (We Can Be Heroes), Joy Bryant (Bobby), Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper), and Mychala Lee (Truth Be Told). The show’s arrival on April 19 is a long time coming, and we’re thrilled to reveal this exclusive batch of media for our readers.

While the majority of the shots show off the main characters of The Spiderwick Chronicles’ live-action series adaptation, one image invites viewers into the mystical world of intrigue via a magical staircase engulfed by the sprawling branches of a tree. Ready to jet off on an adventure, siblings Jared (Cottrell) and Mallory Grace (Lee) both pose in their own standalone pictures, with Jared carrying the ever-important field guide and Mallory holding on tightly to a very familiar weapon. Meanwhile, another photo reveals that Slater’s Mulgarath will dip into human form, with another giving the family's matriarch, Helen (Bryant), her time in the spotlight.

Filling out the ensemble cast are recognizable names including Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Hunter Dillon (The Exorcist), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club). Setting the pace for how the creative team will tackle the fan-favorite fantasy novel series’ adaptation was done by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Marry Me director, Kat Coiro, who helmed the show’s first two episodes.

After the success of the 2008 Freddie Highmore-led fantastical feature, The Spiderwick Chronicles, it was clear that should a studio take on the task of adapting the Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black-penned books to series form, audiences would tune in. More than a decade later, Disney decided that it was time to tackle the gargantuan undertaking, announcing in 2021 that a series was officially underway. Everything was moving along swimmingly, with cast reveals popping out left and right, with news that the project had wrapped filming shortly after. Then, all the magic came crashing down as the House of Mouse axed the finished production in a wave of budget cuts at the end of last summer. Just when all seemed lost, Roku stepped up to the plate and nabbed the rights, not only being a hero to eager fans but also to themselves, as the show is a guaranteed viewership generator.

Check out the new stills above and journey into the magic when The Spiderwick Chronicles arrives on Roku on April 19. Learn everything there is to know about the series here in our handy guide.