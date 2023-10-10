The Big Picture The upcoming The Spiderwick Chronicles television adaptation, which was dropped by Disney+, has found a new home on Roku, with the series premiering in early 2024.

After Disney+ decided not to move forward with the development of the project, it looks like the upcoming The Spiderwick Chronicles television adaptation has found a new home. According to Deadline, the series will now premiere on Roku on the first months of 2024, introducing audiences to a new iteration of the Grace family's story. Paramount TV Studios spent a few weeks looking for a new distributor for the show, and it looks like the agreement they signed with Roku will be mutually beneficial, as the series looks to be the biggest project the streaming platform has seen in its history.

Based on the book by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the story follows the Grace family as they are forced to move from New York to Michigan. Since their grandfather's estate was located far away from the life they were used to, the Graces will run into a fantastical world hidden within the premises of the house. One of the dangers the kids will have to face will be Mulgarath (Christian Slater), a hungry ogre who will do anything to be fed. Jared (Lyon Daniels), Simon (Noah Cottrell) and the rest of their family will have to plan out their next moves really carefully, as the things lurking around the Spiderwick Estate have been waiting for visitors for a long time.

One of the most recognizable names attached to the project is Jack Dylan Grazer, who will step into the role of Thimbletack in The Spiderwick Chronicles. The actor will move away from the world of Shazam! to play a character that will prove to be a worthy ally to the Grace children, after a misunderstanding causes him to see the kids as antagonists. Since Thimbletack has always been depicted as a very small creature with very distinctive features, the role could only be voiced by Dylan Grazer, leaving Daniels and Cottrell as the main faces of the upcoming series.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Grace Legacy Continues

The Roku television series will be released sixteen years after a film adaptation of the book directed by Mark Waters premiered on the big screen. Freddie Highmore portrayed both Grace twins right after his role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory launched him into stardom. The film earned a slightly disappointing $164 million at the worldwide box office, leaving the property dormant for years. But after Disney+ decided to step away from the upcoming television adaptation due to a cost-cutting measure, Roku will be responsible for introducing a new generation of viewers to the work of DiTerlizzi and Black.