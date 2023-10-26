Spanning six books, several spin-offs, and even a high-budget 2008 movie, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a franchise akin to Harry Potter and Twilight in that it has seen an enormous amount of 21st-century success from the page to the screen. The series, created by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, has amassed quite the fanbase since 2003 but, surprisingly, has so far never made it to television. However, Disney was planning to correct that when in 2021, a television series adaptation was announced but, unfortunately, after budget constraints hit the media giant, major cuts were made to productions, which saw many, including The Spiderwick Chronicles, sadly canceled.

With lovers of the franchise gutted by the announcement, their mourning period was cut short when Roku swooped in to save the day, officially confirming they had purchased the rights and the show would quite literally go on. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about The Spiderwick Chronicles series adaptation so far.

When and Where Will 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' Be Released?

Although there is no official release date just yet, it is expected that the show will launch in early 2024. As mentioned previously, The Spiderwick Chronicles will be available exclusively on Roku TV. For those without access, the television streaming pioneers begin pricing at $29.99 for their Roku devices.

Is There A Trailer For The Spiderwick Chronicles?

Unfortunately, we are yet to receive a trailer for the new Spiderwick Chronicles series. With a release date expected around early 2024, it won't be long until some promotional material arrives, so make sure to sign up and stay tuned to Collider to find out when.

Who Is Starring In 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'?

Casting is certainly crucial to the success of a story with an already established fandom, especially the twin brothers Jared and Simon. In the role of Jared is We Can Be Heroes alumni and talented young actor Lyon Daniels, with the just-as-talented Noah Cottrell playing Simon following his success as Henry in Skyscraper and Joshua in the huge hit The Chosen. Joy Bryant (Bobby) and Mychala Lee (Truth Be Told) comprise other members of the Grace family in Helen and Mallory respectively, with the ensemble also featuring the likes of Hunter Dillon (The Exorcist) as Hatcher, Alyvia Alyn Lind (Blended) as Calliope, Jack Dylan Grazer (It) as Thimbletack, Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Stacy Varnow, and Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) as Emiko.

Rounding out the cast is Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Christian Slater who, famous for appearing in the likes of True Romance and Broken Arrow, will be playing the role of Mulgarath in The Spiderwick Chronicles. Having previously appeared alongside Lyon Daniels in We Can Be Heroes, Slater recently appeared in the Disney+ flop Willow, with its swift cancelation likely leaving Slater breathing a sigh of relief that this series has moved to Roku.

What Will 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' Be About?

The plot synopsis for The Spiderwick Chronicles reads as follows:

"The Spiderwick Chronicles tells the story of the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory, and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own."

With the series sure to stay true to its source material, The Spiderwick Chronicles promises just as much fantasy and adventure as the 2008 movie, however, the longer format will lend itself to adapting greater portions of the books. Although there are no specific plot points known yet about each individual episode, there is still time for more details to be released so stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

Who Is Behind 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'?

With the transition from Disney to Roku, behind-the-scenes changes were made to adjust to the new setting. Speaking on behalf of the show's new home, Head of Originals at Roku Media Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement to Deadline, "It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel. We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers".

The series will have two episodes directed by Kat Coiro, with writing credits going to the likes of Jenn Kao, Hannah Ahn, Charlie Paulin, Jasmyne Peck, and Dennis Saldua. Aron Eli Coleite is set to oversee the show's production, with writing and producing credit as well as the show's creation under his name. Joining Aron Eli Coleite as executive producers on the adaptation are the likes of Kat Coiro, Jeremy Bell, and Grace Gilroy.

Where To Watch 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008)?

Whilst waiting for the series to arrive, fans may want to brush off the Spiderwick cobwebs and remind themselves of the lore. To do so, besides a reading of the many novels in the series, a viewing of the 2008 movie adaptation might just do the trick. Starring the likes of Freddie Highmore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Sarah Bolger (In America), and David Strathairn (Lincoln), this Mark Waters (500 Days of Summer) take on the classic books captures the true wonder of the source material. Full of impressive CGI from magic monsters to awe-inspiring backdrops, the movie weaves seamlessly through the fantastical adventure taking the family-oriented audience on a stunning ride through dream-like settings. The film is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

