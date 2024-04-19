The Big Picture The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series premieres this Friday, April 19, on The Roku Channel.

The adaptation is darker than the 2008 movie and delves into scarier themes, aging up the story.

Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite's overall deal with Paramount Television Studios indicates the production company is confident in the series' success.

This is the week that The Spiderwick Chronicles fans have been waiting for. The adventure series is finally premiering on The Roku Channel and, in order to tease it, the streaming platform allowed Collider to unveil an exclusive clip that reveals some of the challenges that twins Jared (Lyon Daniels) and Simon Grace (Noah Cottrell) will face on their journey. The series premieres today, and Collider is excited to present a sneak peek at the series.

In the clip, Jared and Simon are having an encounter with one of the keepers of the secrets of Spiderwick Mansion and the surrounding territory. The woman, their Aunt Lucinda (Charlayne Woodard), has an incredibly valuable Bestiary called The Field Guide, that would be a great help for the twins to learn how to identify and even defeat the creatures they encounter throughout their journey. The trouble is… she ripped all the pages from it. That makes the twins’ lives a little bit more difficult.

Aside from Daniels and Cottrell, the series also stars Christian Slater (Dr. Death), Joy Bryant (Ballers), Mychala Lee (Truth Be Told), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Hunter Dillon (The Exorcist TV series), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky TV series), Albert Jones (Mindhunter) and Aria Mia Loberti (All The Light We Cannot See).

A New Take on ‘Spiderwick’ Is Coming

The Spiderwick Chronicles had already been adapted to cinema back in 2008 — and its remake almost never saw the light of day in recent years. However, the series will have the opportunity to expand the story a lot further than the previous movie. In an interview with CBR, Cottrell revealed that not only the series “ages it up” in terms of how it approaches the material, but also that it ends up making “everything ten times more scary,” a sentiment echoed by Arezou Amin in Collider's review of the series. Fans of the novels already know the dark depths that Spiderwick is willing to go, but for the live-action adaptations this will be a fresh approach.

An indication that The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series might have hit all the right notes with studio executives is that, earlier this year, showrunner Aron Eli Coleite was offered an overall deal with Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) which puts him in a position to write and executive produce projects that interest him within the studio. At the time of the announcement, PTVS president Nicole Clemens called Coleite “a brilliant storyteller” and a “phenomenal showrunner.”

The Roku Channel premieres The Spiderwick Chronicles today. You can watch our exclusive clip below:

