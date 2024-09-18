In many cases, the filming locations of beloved movies take on a lore all on their own. Like the Salem, Massachusetts house that was used as the home of Dani (Thora Birch) and Max (Omri Katz) in Hocus Pocus, or California’s Spring Hill Estate, which was the home of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher in the original Scream, along with a handful of other bigtime productions. But what happens when an entire town becomes the destination for a fandom? That’s precisely what the filmmakers behind The Spirit of Halloweentown set out to discover in their upcoming documentary. Today, Collider is thrilled to debut the exclusive first look at the trailer for the movie that will soon celebrate its world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

So many of us will remember Disney Channel’s Halloweentown franchise of the late ‘90s and early 2000s that featured Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie Piper, a teenage witch learning from the best in the business, her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds’s Aggie Cromwell. For the most part, the movies were filmed on-location in the town of St. Helens, Oregon, and even after the cameras were put down, fans made the pilgrimage to take in the sights and sounds of the magical village.

In the trailer, audiences hear from residents of the town and those who have traveled there in hopes of snatching even just a little bit of the magic captured in the Disney Channel Original movies. With the same name as the movie, the annual event, dubbed The Spirit of Halloweentown, brings the characters of the four-film series to life with appearances by iconic faces like Benny, the skeleton cab driver. Along with costumes from every genre-specific franchise you can think of, the trailer also focuses on several members of the community who each play their part in making the event a success. One resident is forming a zombie dance troupe, while another walks us through his terrifying haunted house. But in a town with more than 14,000 people living in it, not everyone is a fan of the spooky holiday, and you had better believe that they’ll make their voices heard too.

‘The Spirit of Halloweentown’ Celebrates Its Debut at Fantastic Fest

Those heading to Austin, Texas over the next few days to attend the annual Fantastic Fest can plan to catch the world premiere of The Spirit of Halloweentown on Saturday, September 21. Other movies ringing in their grand debuts include the Halle Berry-led Never Let Go, Terrifier 3, and Peacock’s latest horror series, Teacup.

Check out the trailer for The Spirit of Halloweentown above. You can rewatch the Halloweentown movies on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+