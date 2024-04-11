The Big Picture Get ready for another outlandish adventure with SpongeBob in the upcoming movie, set to release on December 19, 2025!

Celebrate SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with his fourth theatrically released film, promising a quest of self discovery in Bikini Bottom.

Almost every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants is available for streaming on Paramount+, including spin-offs like Kamp Koral.

The crown jewel of Nickelodeon is SpongeBob SquarePants. The lovable animated sea sponge is celebrating his 25th anniversary this year, but will soon be returning to the big screen for another outlandish adventure next year. Now, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has officially received a Christmas 2025 release date.

Revealed at Paramount’s CinemaCon panel, moviegoers will be returning to Bikini Bottom on December 19, 2025. While not much is known about the plot of the film, it sounds like SpongeBob will be going on a quest of self discovery. This will also be the character’s fourth theatrically released film.

“Who Lives in a Pineapple Under the Sea?”

Created by Stephen Hillenburg in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants quickly became one of the most beloved children's cartoons of all time. It’s also one of the longest running cartoons with it currently in the middle of its 14th season. SpongeBob has become as iconic as the Superman symbol or the Yankees’ logo. No matter how old you are or what language you speak, there’s a good chance you know the colorful sea creatures that make up Bikini Bottom. Whether it be because of its iconic voice cast that features Tom Kenney, Bill Fagerbakke, and Clancy Brown, the energetic animation, or the absurd humor that’s fun for all ages, the character remains timeless. SpongeBob has been everywhere too. Along with his main series, the universe has expanded with two spin-off shows, countless video games, comics, and the previously mentioned films. To a certain generation, the original SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, was the animated film that defined their childhood. Since then, its sequels, Sponge Out of Water and Sponge on the Run, have also been critically well received. Because of that, it’ll be exciting to see what SpongeBob and his friends will be up to in their next cinematic quest. Early this year, Bikini Bottom made a much-covered appearance at the Super Bowl for Nickelodeon's broadcast where, along with commentating the game itself, they sang “Sweet Victory” like in the legendary episode “Band Geeks”.

Where Can You Stream ‘SpongeBob’?

Almost every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants is currently streaming on Paramount+ alongside its spin-off Kamp Koral. Sandy Cheeks, Sponge’s Texas-loving best friend, will also be getting her own spin-off releasing soon on Netflix, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. While we anxiously wait for the next set of films, you can view the logo for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants below.