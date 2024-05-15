The Big Picture Celebrate 20 years of SpongeBob with a limited edition SteelBook release for The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Dive into the adventure comedy that became a hit with fans and critics alike, with new special features and a 4K upgrade.

The release includes behind-the-scenes content, music videos, and more for fans to enjoy in this special edition.

It's already been 20 years since The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie was first released and to mark the anniversary, the makers are releasing a 20th anniversary limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook, ComicBook reports. The fan-favorite adventure comedy was co-written, co-produced, and directed by series creator Stephen Hillenburg and entails every aspect that makes the original series so great.

The SteelBook comes with lots of additional content like a featurette titled, ‘The Absorbing Tale Behind The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,’ which will take fans behind the scenes to give a better look at the making of the feature. Fans will also find a 20-minute animatic featuring the voice of creator Hillenburg along with featurettes titled, ‘Case of the Sponge "Bob,”’ ‘Saving the Surf’ and ‘Inside the Pineapple.’ The special edition also includes the 'SpongeBob and Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy' music video, along with a peak into the making of it along with a Submarine teaser trailer. Overall, fans have a lot to look forward to in this limited edition release.

What Is ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’ About?

Close

Billed as a comedy adventure filled with "over-the-top, under-the-sea action and non-stop laughs!" The movie dives into the trouble bubbling up in Bikini Bottom when King Neptune's crown is missing, and Mr. Krabs has been accused of stealing it! To save Mr. Krabs and retrieve the crown, SpongeBob teams up with his best pal Patrick, and goes to the treacherous Shell City.

The movie was a hit among fans upon its release, garnering $141 million worldwide and becoming the seventh highest-grossing animated film of 2004. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie has a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 78 percent. The feature is universally loved for its 2D animation, on-brand humor, amazing storyline, and ridiculous characters. Avid fans of the franchise have all the more reasons to get their hands on a copy.

The animated film has an illustrious voice cast including Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Scarlett Johansson as Princess Mindy, Jeffrey Tambor as King Neptune, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, and Clancy Brown as Eugene Krabs. Further rounding off the cast are Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Lawrence as Sheldon J. Plankton, Alec Baldwin as Dennis, Jill Talley as Karen Plankton, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, and Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie SteelBook will be available on July 16. You can pre-order a copy here. Previous episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants are available on Paramount+.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation

