There's been a lot of Odyssey talk since the announcement of Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of the influential epic poem. Even if you've never read it, you've likely enjoyed one of its numerous adaptations, like O' Brother, Where Art Thou? or Black Sails. But often forgotten in discussions of Odyssey adaptations is the 2004 Annie Award-nominated feature The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Directed by cartoon legend Stephen Hillenburg and starring the vocal talents of Tom Kenny, Bill Faggerbakke, and Clancy Brown, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is indeed an adaptation of Homer's Odyssey (fight me).

How Is A 'SpongeBob' Movie An 'Odyssey' Adaptation?

In an interview with the East Valley Tribune, series creator and film director Stephen Hillenburg referred to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie as a "road trip adventure". In a broader sense, The Odyssey was the first road trip adventure. But The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie draws more than just vague inspiration from Homer's epic poem. Like Odysseus' journey begins with the wrath of Poseidon, SpongeBob's (Kenny) journey begins with the wrath of Neptune, the Roman equivalent to Poseidon. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie pulls a similar move with the character of Princess Mindy (Scarlett Johansson), who aids SpongeBob and Patrick (Faggerbakke) on their journey. While Mindy is never referred to by her full name in canon, "Mindy" is a common nickname for "Minerva", who is the Roman equivalent to Athena, the Greek god that aided Odysseus on his journey.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie also takes its own spin on the myth of the siren. Sirens are usually portrayed as attractive women whose voices draw sailors to their watery graves. But The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie presents SpongeBob and Patrick with a demonic-looking frog fish that draws in its prey by deceiving it with what appears to be a nice old lady serving ice cream. In reality, neither the ice cream nor the old lady are real, and SpongeBob and Patrick barely escape with their lives. But it's a fitting change from Odysseus and his men circumventing the Sirens by plugging their ears with wax. SpongeBob might not be drawn in by a song, but he certainly is by the promise of ice cream.

The 'Odyssey' References Get Even More Direct