Check Out the Eerie, Mysterious New Trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘The Staggering Girl’

A new trailer for the short film The Staggering Girl just dropped, and it is every bit as creepy and mysterious as you would expect from the man behind the eerie Suspiria remake. Luca Guadagnino, who nabbed an Academy Award nomination for his 2017 drama Call Me by Your Name, screened the 35-minute film at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, and now the short is premiering on the streaming service Mubi February 15.

From the official synopsis, “Francesca is the troubled, expatriate daughter of the acclaimed German-Roman painter Sophia Moretti, who has descended into blindness. Triggered by a stranger’s secret confession, Francesca returns to her Italian childhood home to convince her ailing mother to follow her to New York. As daughter confronts mother, ghosts of Francesca’s youth return in an onslaught of pain, memory and fulfillment.”

The trailer is brief, but it makes a huge impression – the star-studded cast includes Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan, and it manages to deliver a powerful feeling of unease in just over a minute. Moore in particular stands out as the pained and increasingly desperate Francesca. The trailer, like the synopsis, doesn’t give much away, and considering Guadagnino’s recent work I truly have no idea what to expect (except that whatever happens will probably be emotionally heavy).

The Staggering Girl also stars Mia Goth, KiKi Layne, Marthe Keller and Alba Rohrwacher, with a score by Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. You can check out the trailer below.