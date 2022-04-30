Murder, scandal, and a possible vengeful owl. All of this and more is packed into the new HBO Max true-crime series The Staircase. The show tells the true story of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), a man charged with murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette) after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home. The ensuing investigation and trial are filled with constant twists and turns, and this story proves that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

The show is based on a documentary series of the same name that followed the real-life Michael Peterson through his original trial and then again for two additional updates years later. You can stream The Staircase docu-series on Netflix now. The first three episodes of The Staircase drama series will premiere on HBO Max on May 5.

Before you dive into this thrilling legal tale, check out this guide to all the major characters in The Staircase and the actors who will portray them.

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Colin Firth stars as the man at the center of the series’ murder trial, Michael Peterson. Peterson served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and lived in Germany for several years with his first wife, Patricia (Trini Alvarado), and their two sons. During their time in Germany, family friend Elizabeth Ratliff was found dead at the bottom of her staircase, leaving her daughters, Margaret (Sophie Turner) and Martha (Odessa Young), in Michael’s care.

After his military career ended, and he separated from his wife, Peterson moved to North Carolina with his children. He began writing novels based on his time in the war, and occasionally worked as a columnist for the local paper. Through his articles, Peterson became known for criticizing the police and Durham County District Attorney James Hardin Jr., who would later prosecute Peterson for murder.

In 1997, Michael married Kathleen Peterson (née Hunt). Though they were known to bicker with each other on occasion, the couple appeared happily married to the public. However, in 2001 Michael made a frantic call to 9-1-1 saying that he found his wife bloody and unconscious at the bottom of a staircase in their home. Michael was ultimately charged and convicted of murdering Kathleen.

Colin Firth is a highly awarded actor with a career spanning decades. He rose to prominence after playing Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. He went on to star in many iconic film series including Bridget Jones, Mamma Mia!, and Kingsman. His role as King George VI in The King’s Speech won him an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and a SAG award.

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

Toni Collette plays Kathleen Peterson, Michael’s wife whose death is the central mystery of the series. Kathleen earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Duke University where she was the first woman to be admitted to the engineering program. Kathleen had one daughter from her first marriage, and they merged with Michael’s family when he and Kathleen began dating and moved in together.

Michael told police that Kathleen fell down the staircase after mixing Valium with alcohol, but an autopsy revealed relatively low doses of both in her system. The coroner found that Kathleen had sustained several wounds to the head and ruled that she died hours after her initial fall from blood loss. Though Michael was convicted of murdering Kathleen, he maintains his innocence to this day.

Toni Collette has been gracing the stage and screen since she decided to become an actress at just 14 years old. She starred in M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense as Lynn Sear, and from 2008 to 2011 she played the lead in United States of Tara, a role which won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Recently, she played matriarch Annie Graham in the chilling A24 horror film Hereditary and starred in Rian Johnson’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out.

Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf

Michael Peterson’s defense lawyer David Rudolf is portrayed in this series by Michael Stuhlbarg. A former public defender in the South Bronx, Rudolf moved to North Carolina to start UNC’s first Criminal Law Clinic. He then went to work at his law firm, Rudolf Widenhouse, and in 2002, he met Michael Peterson. Rudolf was approached by filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade who wanted to make a documentary about Peterson’s trial, which was still in its early stages at the time. Rudolf ultimately agreed in hopes that the documentary would shed some light on the criminal justice system and help prevent an unfair trial due to Michael’s past criticism of the police.

From day one Rudolf believed Peterson was innocent. He remained Michael’s lawyer for 15 years, even following the guilty verdict. He continued to help him pursue appeal attempts long after Michael was no longer able to afford Rudolf’s services.

This is not Michael Stuhlbarg's first venture in a crime series. He played mob boss Jimmy Baxter in Showtime’s Your Honor and lawyer Sy Feltz in Fargo. Stuhlberg has also starred in the Oscar winning films Call Me by Your Name and The Shape of Water. He is set to reunite with his Call Me by Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino in the upcoming film Bones and All.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dane DeHaan as Todd and Clayton Peterson

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dane DeHaan are featured as Michael’s sons Todd and Clayton. Alongside their adopted sisters Martha and Margaret, the brothers remain staunch supporters of their father and his innocence. Throughout The Staircase Todd and Clayton both made several highly publicized TV appearances, including on Dateline, in defense of their father.

Clayton Peterson is now married and a father to two children. Todd is currently working as the president and founder of an asset management company called America Industries.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, first appeared in the film The Benchwarmers when he was 10 years old. Since then, he has starred in several movies including Grown Ups 2, Midnight Sun, and Moxie. In addition to acting, Patrick co-founded a protein bar company called Mosh with his mother, Maria Shriver.

Dane DeHaan made his on-screen debut when he appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2008. He has since starred in a wide variety of filings playing characters like Harry Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Lucien Carr in Kill Your Darlings. DeHaan is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, a biography about J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the physicists who worked on inventing the atomic bomb.

Sophie Turner and Odessa Young as Margaret and Martha Ratliff

Sophie Turner plays Margaret Ratliff, and Odessa Young plays her sister, Martha. The girls were adopted by Michael Peterson after losing both of their parents at a young age. The Ratliff and Peterson families became friends when Elizabeth Ratliff met Patricia Peterson while working at the same school in Germany. Their friendship grew even stronger after Margaret and Martha’s father, George, passed away. In 1985, the family nanny found Elizabeth Ratliff dead at the bottom of her staircase, similar to the death of Kathleen Peterson years later. Though her death was initially ruled to be the result of a brain hemorrhage, possible foul play was called into question nearly 20 years later during Michael’s trial. Margaret and Martha were adopted by Michael after their mother’s death and the family moved to North Carolina along with Michael’s sons, Todd and Clayton.

Sophie Turner is most well known for her role as Sansa Stark in the cultural phenomenon series Game of Thrones. She also played a young Jean Gray in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Odessa Young is an Australian actress who has starred in films including Assassination Nation and A Million Little Pieces. Additionally she played Frannie Goldsmith in the 2020 adaptation series of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

Kathleen’s daughter, Caitlin, is played by Olivia DeJonge. In 1977 Kathleen married her first husband, Fred, and gave birth to her daughter, Caitlin. After separating from Fred, Kathleen and Caitlin joined the Peterson family when Kathleen and Michael began dating. Caitlin was a student at Cornell University when her mother died. At first, she defended Michael and said there was no way he could have killed Kathleen. However, she later became a key witness for the prosecution when she learned more about the case and came to believe that Michael was indeed guilty of murder.

Olivia DeJonge was one of the two young co-leads in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller The Visit. In 2019, she stared in the Netflix original series The Society as Elle Tomkins. Later this year she is set to play Priscilla Presley opposite Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Hunt Zamperini

Rosemarie DeWitt stars as Candace Hunt Zamperini, Kathleen’s sister. Zamperini is the central figure in the story who believes Michael is guilty of killing Kathleen. Like Caitlin, Candace initially supported Michael and defended him. Though as the investigation progressed, she quickly changed her mind. Zamperini often spoke out in opposition to Michael and supported the prosecution’s case against him. In The Staircase docuseries, Candace serves as almost a spokeswoman for Kathleen’s family and the prosecution. She ultimately played a key role in Michael being convicted of murder.

DeWitt is another member of The Staircase cast from United States of Tara, a show on which she played the character of Charmaine Craine for two years. She has also appeared in several films including La La Land and Poltergeist (2015). Recently, she starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere as Linda McCullough and in the Arkangel episode of Black Mirror as Marie.

