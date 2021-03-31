Oscar winner Colin Firth is set to star in the HBO Max crime series The Staircase, replacing Harrison Ford.

The limited series hails from writers Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, who will also serve as executive producers and showrunners on The Staircase, for which Campos will direct six of the eight episodes. Annapurna Television is producing alongside HBO Max.

The Staircase is based on the true-crime docuseries of the same name, as well as various books and reports on the case. It tells the story of American novelist Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

“This has been a project I have been working on in one way or another since 2008. It’s been a long and winding road, but well worth the wait to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna, co-showrunner Maggie Cohn and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex true-life story," said Campos.

“Annapurna couldn’t be more excited to partner with HBO Max, Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn and Colin Firth on this unbelievable true-life saga. We were enthralled by the docuseries and know that this story will be just as fascinating as a limited series in the hands of Antonio and Maggie, with Colin at the center," added Annapurna's Sue Naegle.

"It is a thrill to collaborate with Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn and Annapurna Television for the exploration of this true-life story that’s rife with dramatic revelations. With the enormously talented Colin Firth at the center of this adaptation, the story of The Staircase will continue to captivate audiences with every bizarre twist and turn," said Sarah Aubrey of HBO Max.

Firth currently stars opposite Stanley Tucci in the indie drama Supernova, and he'll soon be seen in a pair of period dramas -- Mothering Sunday with Olivia Colman and Operation Mincemeat with Matthew Macfadyen, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs. Firth starred in the Kingsman, Bridget Jones and Mamma Mia! franchises, and though he won an Oscar for his performance in The King's Speech, my favorite performance of his remains A Single Man. While it would've been cool to see Harrison Ford starring in a crime series, I'm glad HBO Max found an actor of Firth's caliber to replace him, and can't wait to see what Campos does with this material.

