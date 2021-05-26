Indie queen Parkey Posey has signed on to join the cast of HBO Max's true-crime series The Staircase starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Director Antonio Campos is putting together quite a cast for this one, as the eight-episode limited series will also co-star Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt. That's four formidable actresses in a single show that's anchored by an Oscar winner. Not too shabby if I do say so myself.

The Staircase is based on the true-crime docuseries of the same name, as well as various books and reports on the case. It tells the story of American novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette), a corporate executive and mother/stepmother of five.

Posey will play Freda Black, the assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the Peterson case.

Campos and Maggie Cohn co-wrote the series, which Annapurna Television is co-producing alongside HBO Max. The duo will also serve as executive producers and showrunners on The Staircase, for which Campos will direct six of the eight episodes.

Posey is always a welcome presence onscreen, and frankly, I haven't seen enough of her of late, though I admit I haven't seen Lost in Space on Netflix, where she's said to be doing really strong work. I loved Posey in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused and subUrbia and early flicks like The Doom Generation and The House of Yes. More recently, she appeared in Kogonada's drama Columbus and reunited with director Christopher Guest on Mascots. The Scream 3 actress is represented by Gersh.

