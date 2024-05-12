The Big Picture Netflix's The Staircase predates the true crime craze, pioneering immersive storytelling with intimate interviews and suspenseful twists.

Now that The Jinx: Part Two is airing on HBO, fans are remembering what made the series so shocking when the first installment originally aired in 2015. It wasn't just the fact that Robert Durst was seemingly able to get away with three murders for decades. The moment that made the true crime docuseries instantly memorable was somewhat of a filmmaker's dream. In the last scene of the last episode (at the time), Durst inadvertently doesn't remove his mic when taking a bathroom break during his interview. When he thinks he is alone, Durst confesses to the murders, eerily whispering, "What did I do? Killed them all, of course." The shocking admission captivated audiences (and law enforcement's attention), and The Jinx became a runaway hit. Now, the series is back with a second installation of six episodes that follows up on what happened to Durst after his confession aired to an audience of millions.

But before Durst's story was ever told on television, there was another true crime docuseries that focused on a wealthy man accused of killing his wife. The Staircase was a French-produced English-language series directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade that first made its debut in 2004. It followed the story of Michael Peterson, a rich novelist in North Carolina who reported in 2001 that his wife, Kathleen, had died after falling down a staircase in their home. However, authorities believed Peterson had bludgeoned her to death, and he was subsequently charged with her murder. The documentary followed the case, including his defense team's preparations for trial. Just like The Jinx, the series was skilled at creating suspense and dropping in twists and turns when the viewer least expected it. But The Staircase was the one that helped set the precedent for how to explore a suspect's innocence or guilt in a truly intriguing way.

The Staircase (2004) An investigative series that follows the high-profile murder trial of a writer accused of killing his wife. Capturing extensive footage from inside the courtroom, along with detailed discussions with family members, lawyers, and experts, it explores the intricacies of legal proceedings and the quest for truth in a contentious case. Release Date October 7, 2004 Cast Michael Peterson , Ron Guerette , Tom Maher , David Rudolf , Bill Peterson Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

'The Staircase' Debuted At the Beginning of the True Crime Craze

These days, it seems as though there's an inundation of true crime content. But at the time The Staircase was released, these types of docuseries weren't nearly as popular as they are today. Since the show's premiere in 2004, the fascination with true crime has exploded. Hugely popular series such as Making a Murderer, The Keepers, and Tiger King on Netflix have allowed audiences to get their fix of playing armchair detectives, and the genre is now a mainstay for many viewers. Because of the continued success of these types of shows, The Staircase seemed to find more fans as the years went on, especially as more developments occurred in Peterson's case.

The series likely wouldn't have found a following if it weren't for the interesting style that was utilized by its filmmaker. De Lestrade developed a way of telling the story that has since been imitated by many other series. He was able to conduct intimate interviews with all the people involved in the case. Kathleen's death had torn a huge hole in the family, which became even deeper once Peterson was charged. Interviews were done on camera with their devastated children (not all of whom were convinced of Peterson's innocence) and Kathleen's family (who were definitely not convinced of his innocence). By getting these individuals to speak candidly, the audience was invited even more into the unfolding events behind the scenes.

While most watching The Jinx were already operating under the assumption that Durst had committed murder, Peterson's story left room for ambiguity. Although there was some evidence that seemed straightforward and indicated guilt, Peterson was also often a more sympathetic character, and this doubt only added to the mystery around what really happened the night of Kathleen's death. The series also interspersed real news footage of the events and interviews with experts to offer a more unbiased look at the case, a format that most true-crime series use now.

'The Staircase' Later Returned for Its Own Sequel, Just Like 'The Jinx'

Close

Before The Jinx had even been filmed (or had thought to add secondary episodes), The Staircase used the hype about the show to introduce new episodes. In 2013, Netflix released two episodes to follow up with Peterson's journey from the initial trial. But viewers who were following the case were even more thrilled when an additional three episodes were released in 2018. These episodes finally seemed to provide some closure — or, at least, as much closure as possible to this particular tragedy. By this time, more people had become aware of Peterson's case, in large part due to one element of Peterson's defense strategy that is referred to in true crime lore as "the owl theory." Instead of audiences wondering what happened to Peterson, these episodes sated curiosity about the case (and even introduced new viewers to the series as a whole).

The most intriguing aspect of The Staircase was that it allowed audiences to make up their own minds about what they thought happened. It wasn't completely biased, the way some true-crime series tend to be. The series was made with compassion, both for what Peterson was going through and also for the great depths of pain and betrayal that Kathleen's family was experiencing. It demonstrated that a docuseries can present all the evidence, even if that means that the story won't be tied up in a neat bow in the end. The Staircase trusted that its viewers were intelligent and insightful enough to draw their own conclusions.

Because of The Staircase's popularity, it was adapted in 2022 into a dramatized Max miniseries of the same name, starring Colin Firth as Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen. The series did not receive as positive a reception as the documentary had. Many thought the show was a far more salacious look at the crime, and Peterson himself lambasted the series as being full of falsehoods. But fans of true-crime stories should check out The Staircase docuseries if they want a fascinating look at a real-life case that in many ways, just like The Jinx, seems even stranger than fiction.

