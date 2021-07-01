HBO Max's The Staircase has cast Michael Stuhlbarg in a leading role, reveals Deadline. The Call Me By Your Name actor, who will also be seen in Luda Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones & All, is the latest to join the ranks of the upcoming true crime docuseries, where he'll be playing criminal defense attorney David Rudolf.

The Staircase will explore the mysterious death of Michael Peterson’s (Colin Firth) wife Kathleen (Toni Collette), who died at home after supposedly falling from a staircase. Michael, at the time, claimed that his wife was under the effects of alcohol and Valium when the accident occurred. However, an autopsy revealed that Kathleen had died from multiple injuries which disproved the claim of accidental death. Peterson was convicted for the death of his wife in 2003, but in 2017 his charges were reduced to manslaughter, and the writer was released from prison.

Created by Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story), The Staircase has already assembled an impressive cast, including Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, and Sophie Turner. Campos will direct all eight episodes from scripts he wrote with Cohn. The duo will also serve as executive producers, while Annapurna Television is co-producing alongside HBO Max.

Inspired by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries of the same name that premiered in 2004, The Staircase will also lean on the numerous books and reports on the case made available since the trial to recreate the events as faithful as possible.

The Staircase docuseries is currently available on Netflix, although the HBO Max series still has no confirmed streaming premiere date.

