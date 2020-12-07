New images from the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand have arrived. Fans of King won't have to wait much longer for The Stand; it's set to premiere on the CBS streaming service in mid-December. This adaptation of The Stand comes from co-created and showrunner Benjamin Cavell with nine episodes directed by Josh Boone (The New Mutants). This is the second television adaptation of King's 1978 post-apocalyptic fantasy novel. The first was a 1994 limited series starring Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, and Jamey Sheridan.

Three new photos from The Stand were unveiled by Entertainment Weekly on Monday. The images reveal Amber Heard, who plays Nadine Cross, a schoolteacher from New Hampshire with a fateful destiny ahead of her; Nat Wolff, who plays Lloyd Henreid, one of Randall's right-hand guys; and Ezra Miller as Trashcan Man, a pyromaniac drifter who may be of great use to Randall in his plan to destroy anything good that has survived the plague at the heart of this story.

These images serve as an introduction to some of the allies of The Stand's main antagonist — and a recurring character in King's body of work — Randall Flagg, played by Alexander Skarsgård. In a world shattered after a virus destroys most of humanity, Randall is a demonic entity in debonair human form who leads a group of survivors hell-bent (sometimes quite literally) on making sure evil prevails in this new world.

The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on December 17. Check out the new images from the series below. Get even more CBS All Access updates here.

Image via CBS All Access

Image via CBS All Access

Image via CBS All Access

