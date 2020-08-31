First ‘The Stand’ Teaser Reveals the CBS All Access Stephen King Adaptation from ‘New Mutants’ Director

CBS All Access has unveiled the very first teaser trailer for its upcoming adaptation of the iconic Stephen King book The Stand. The limited event series hails from filmmaker Josh Boone, who directs the series premiere and final episode and serves as an executive producer, having also just released his long-delayed 20th Century Fox superhero movie The New Mutants in theaters.

The eerily prescient premise of The Stand takes place in a world decimated by a plagued and embroiled in “an elemental struggle between good and evil.” Per the official synopsis, “the fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard(, the Dark Man.”

This teaser is but a brief glimpse at what’s in store, but it looks a little… disappointing? I’m not sure what I expected, and I’ll hold full judgment until I actually see the thing in full context, but it’s not incredibly hype-inducing.

There’s reason for King fans to be excited, though, as the famed author wrote a new coda that will conclude the limited series.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

No doubt a full trailer will arrive soon. For now, check out the teaser trailer for CBS All Access’ The Stand below which premieres on the streaming service on December 17th. The show also stars James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard, and Nat Wolff.