CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are releasing The Stand on Blu-ray and DVD today, and Collider has your exclusive look at part of the bonus content for the limited series release — because who doesn't love a gag reel? The Stand's Blu-ray and DVD three-disc release is officially available for fans to own on October 5. A two-pack featuring the original 1994 miniseries as well as the 2020 adaptation will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

With scenes featuring series stars Greg Kinnear, James Marsden, and Whoopi Goldberg breaking character (but alas, no Alexander Skarsgård to be seen in this clip), it's plain to see that the cast had a lot of fun making the chilling dystopian series based on the original novel by Stephen King. The Blu-ray and DVD collections include all nine episodes of the limited series, as well as such special features as the full gag reel and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

In addition to Kinnear, Marsden, Goldberg, and Skarsgård, The Stand also stars Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, and more. Guest stars include J.K. Simmons as General William Starkey and Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor.

Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.

The Stand comes to Blu-ray and DVD today, as does the two-pack consisting of both the 1994 miniseries and the 2020 limited series. Check out the exclusive gag reel clip and list of special features above.

Both the Blu-ray and DVD includes an exclusive gag reel and featurette that takes viewers behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they bring this epic story to life:

AN APOCALYPTIC EPIC: ADAPTING THE STAND - Go inside the creative process of bringing all facets of King's beloved epic to life on screen. Explore the inspiration provided by the original novel, dive deep inside the process of visualizing the deadly Captain Trips virus, and step inside Skarsgård’s unexpected approach to the Dark Man as well as Goldberg's inspired backstory for Mother Abagail. Learn the design secrets to building the wonders and dangers of the Boulder Free Zone and New Vegas and get an inside look at King's finale episode screenplay and newly written ending for this epic series in this all access behind the scenes exploration.

THE STAND Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen format. The Blu-ray offers English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio with English SDH and French subtitles. The DVD offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio with English SDH subtitles.

Here's the official synopsis for The Stand:

When a killer plague wipes out 99% of the world’s population, the embattled survivors struggle to make their way in a post-apocalyptic reality. This 2020 adaptation of Stephen King’s THE STAND frames the eternal battle between good and evil, as embodied by the peaceful 108-year-old prophet Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and the menacing presence Randall Flagg (Skarsgård), also known as the Dark Man who possesses a lethal smile and unspeakable powers.

