‘The Stand-In’ Trailer Gives You Double the Drew Barrymore in a Single Comedy

October 29, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Written by Allie Gemmill

You know what’s better than one Drew Barrymore in the new comedy The Stand-InTwo Drew Barrymores, duh! The official trailer for Barrymore’s new movie The Stand-In has finally landed and teases the actor-turned-daytime talk-show-host-extraordinaire playing two roles. This is Barrymore’s first feature film role since 2015’s Miss You Already and first big follow-up to her recent three-season run on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet opposite Timothy OlyphantThe Stand-In arrives well over a year since it filmed back in January 2019. Plans for a 2020 Tribeca Film Festival premiere in April were ultimately halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Jamie Babbit (Russian DollSilicon Valley) and written by Sam Bain (Four Lions), The Stand-In follows uber-famous comedy star Candy (Barrymore) trading places with her on-set stand-in (also Barrymore) following a potentially career-ending scandal. Candy’s stand-in is an aspiring actress who now finds herself in a role she never expected but quickly takes to playing Candy in real life while the real Candy hides away in her mansion. Joining Barrymore on this zany romp is a cast of comedy’s finest, including Ellie KemperMichelle ButeauAndrew Rannells, Michael Zegen, and Holland Taylor.

The Stand-In will be released in select theaters, on demand, and digital starting December 11. You can watch the official trailer for The Stand-In below. For more, here’s our 2020 movie release calendar.

Here is the official synopsis for The Stand-In, as well as the official poster.

“When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on set stand-in to take her place. The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career, and boyfriend in this hilarious comedy about trading places.”

