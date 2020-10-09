‘The Stand’: New Trailer for CBS All Access’ Limited Series Reveals Who’s Good and Who’s Evil

Another tale of Manichean struggle is set to hit our screens this December with CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand, and now a new trailer has arrived. Based on the epic novel by Stephen King, the story takes place in the fallout of a worldwide pandemic where the survivors find themselves caught in a battle between good and evil.

It’s been fascinating to watch the King resurgence over the past few years, and I’m curious to see how that carries over into interest for The Stand. The book was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1994 and now it’s a miniseries again, except now we call them “limited series” because it’s more prestigious. Still, given its subject matter, The Standfeels particularly timely, and I’m eager to see if people will want to sign up for this nine-episode event or if they prefer their King adaptations in smaller portions.

Check out The Stand trailer below. The series premieres December 17th and stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Stand: