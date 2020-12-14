The CBS All Access adaptation of The Stand's biggest issue is The Stand itself. Stephen King's original novel is essentially two epics in one; the story of how humanity was dwindled down to a few thousand survivors by a fatal disease nicknamed Captain Trips, and then the story of how those survivors are pulled into a post-apocalyptic war between pure good and evil. It's an absolute brick of a book you could use to sink an aircraft carrier, following at least a dozen main characters and tons of diverging paths, exploring themes that range from personal accountability to the literal existence of God. Any adaptation has its work cut out for it, is what I'm saying, but where this latest attempt from Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell stumbles—or, uh trips—is its ambition. It gamely attempts to cover both parts, all at once—employing a Lost-like flashback structure to do so—but ends up diluting two sides of the same Apocalypse. There's tension here, along with a stellar cast and more than a few genuine jolts, but it's all packed into a frame too crowded for any one thing to land.

CBS' The Stand primarily takes place five months after Captain Trips decimated humanity, and a community of survivors have gathered in Boulder, Colorado after receiving dream-guidance from the mystical Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg). Purporting to be a messenger of God, Abagail anoints five people to lead the community: Texas oil rig worker Stu Redman (James Marsden), pregnant student Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young), constantly-vaping professor Glen Bateman (Greg Kinnear), aspiring rock star Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo), and deaf drifter Nick Andros (Henry Zaga). However, over the mountains and across the desert, a shadowy presence named Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) is amassing his own following in Las Vegas, one with decidedly less Christ-like intentions for the end of the world.

Image via CBS All Access

The Stand is at its best when it's working to capture the surreal horror of the institutions you take for granted blinking out one by one over the course of a month. The series' second episode, "Pocket Savior," is the best of the four I've seen, because director Tucker Gates leans less on exposition and more on the bizarre visuals of societal collapse. A man in a hospital gown wandering through Central Park, munching on a bag of potato chips. A flock of birds feasting on an NYPD horse. Flaming toilet paper falling from the second floor of a prison facility like sparks off a saw. The Stand builds a strange, dreary vibe for itself early, helped greatly by the fact the visual FX team turns the physical aftermath of Captain Trips into a mucus-y, pus-covered horrorshow.

While the show's back-and-forth structure never quite collapses, it does become a bit untenable for anyone who isn't already well-versed in the plot of the book. After four episodes, there's still no real sense of how the community in Boulder came together, or what unites them besides a vague, undefined devotion to Mother Abagail. It's hard to really care for this growing cast of characters you barely know, and harder still when almost every conversation or sideways glance launches into another flashback to an apocalypse that is also pretty vague and undefined. (Unfortunately, like many TV dystopias before it, The Stand largely illustrates its end-times through sexual assault.) Again, Lost's long shadow hangs heavy over The Stand, but where that series at least used its back, forward, and sideways leaps to build a sense of mystery, The Stand primarily builds confusion. You feel unmoored, but not in a fun way; just in the way where you're begging a show to focus on one timeline at a time.

Image via CBS All Access

Luckily, a truly fantastic cast carries you through the structural wonkery. Owen Teague is especially chilling as Harold Lauder, a classic King villain whose rubbery, smiling face hides a truly disturbed mind. (Harold tapes a picture of Tom Cruise to his mirror, and Teague does a great job perverting the actor's real-life sense of manufactured enthusiasm.) Skarsgard, though, is the real horrific highlight as Flagg, introduced with the soft tap of boot heels on wood and the whistle of Billy Joel's "The Stranger." I really love the way The Stand frames Flagg, utilizing Skarsgard's sheer tallness, having the actor often crouch or stoops into the shot. His line delivery, though, is suitably bizarre, the sound of a devil whispering in someone's ear. "I'm real, bay-beeee, real real," Skarsgard purrs in one of his first appearances, sounding like someone slipped Al Pacino in Heat an Ambien. I swear this is a compliment.

The cast has to be great, though, because the whip-dash style of the structure often makes their character's decisions feel like unrealistic leaps. Or, in the aggressively unfortunate case of Frannie Goldsmith, they don't really make decisions at all. The side-lining of Frannie is a major miss for this adaptation; one of the driving forces of the novel largely exists here to explain the actions of Harold Lauder, Frannie's obsessive "nice guy" admirer. One of the book's most devastating scenes, in which Frannie has to wrestle with bringing her father's corpse out to the backyard to be buried, is largely passed over here as a quick gross-out gag.

And that, really, is CBS All Access' The Stand in a nutshell. It's effective TV horror, it's a recognizable dystopia story, but almost nothing hits as hard as it could. I watched these episodes in the middle of a real pandemic—and I mean real, bay-beee, real real—expecting to get knocked on my ass by it, but instead found a pretty standard amount of thrills. The Stand is clearly coming from a creative team that cares a great deal about the source material, and you do feel that affection in every frame. (Which might be why King himself signed on to write the finale.) But it's also the type of affection that leaves large parts of The Stand struggling to breathe.

Rating: B

The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, December 17.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Jaimie Alexander Will Return As Lady Sif Presumably, not covered with mysterious tattoos.