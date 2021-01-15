Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, the CBS All Access limited series The Stand focuses on the struggle between good and evil after a flu epidemic known as Captain Trips wipes out more than 99% of the population. The remaining few who have survived the plague due to immunity to the disease set out in search of other survivors, as their journey leads them towards an inevitable stand-off between the followers of 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and false messiah Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), also known as the Dark Man.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, showrunner Ben Cavell talked about the challenges of adapting The Stand, why they chose to focus more on what comes after the pandemic, updating these characters for the present day, what Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård brought to their roles through their performances, the important changes made to Frannie (Odessa Young), how cool it was to get to include a new coda from Stephen King, and why this was never going to be an ongoing series.

COLLIDER: When the possibility of telling any Stephen King story, but specifically a story like The Stand, came your way, what most excited you about that idea, and what also simultaneously made you want to flee for the hills to get away from doing something like that?

BEN CAVELL: The Stand is a book that’s meant a lot to me and the idea of getting to adapt it is therefore enormously exciting. It’s also a book that’s meant a lot to a lot of people, which means there’s a lot riding on it. It’s a book that everybody has a different relationship with and remembers differently, and there’s an original miniseries. It’s daunting in the sense that it means something to so many people, and those people have a way that they see it. It’s only an image in all of our heads when you read it on the page, so concretizing that vision is pressure. The good news is that I think everybody involved felt that pressure. I certainly didn’t feel like I was alone with it. I felt like everybody, not just on our writing staff, but in our cast and with our crew, in every department, everybody felt like it was important. There was a weight and responsibility to bring our A-game and to do the most righteous adaptation that we could and to be true to it. I hope everybody is as proud of it as I am because I think we did that.

After you were all in on doing this, were there points along the way where you wondered what you’d gotten yourself into?

CAVELL: Yes, there were, but it was more about the challenges of the production than cracking any particular creative dilemma. It’s an enormous show with an enormous cast. Honestly, we didn’t really have a directing producer on the show, so a lot of it fell to me and Taylor Elmore, who I brought in to be my partner and shepherd it through production. It was daunting, but also a real opportunity because we were able to craft the show, and look at the feel of the show, to fit exactly what we were envisioning. That was wonderful.

Because you had been a fan of this book, what was it that you knew for sure you had to get right and what did you feel like you had a little bit of room on, as far as what you could change or how you could evolve things?

CAVELL: That’s interesting. As soon as you make the decision to turn a book into a filmed entertainment, you are making enormous changes. There’s no such thing as being faithful, in a certain type of sense, because it just changes everything. It changes how everything plays and how everything feels, especially for a Stephen King book. So much of the pleasure of Stephen King is that there’s all of his internal life in the book. He gives you maybe more access than almost any author I can think of, to the innermost thoughts and desires and secret dreams of his characters, and as soon as you’re making the decision to put that on the screen, you’re having to externalize that, whether it’s through something somebody says, or through a look, or through something that the actor’s able to convey. It all breaks down into a million decisions about how to render something or how not to, or something that won’t read on screen.

I’m not certain that there is a particular set of things where I felt like, “Oh, those aren’t vital,” or that there was a particular set of things that I felt were. Certainly, I knew that we weren’t going to fundamentally alter the characters and the way that we understand them. We were gonna have those iconic characters that are so iconic in the book as much as possible. The timeline is probably the biggest shift that we made, and that felt important to me. I love the first third of the book, but I don’t know that an audience wants to sit through three episodes of the world dying before we get to the meat of the story. The Stand doesn’t seem to me to really be a book about a pandemic. That first third of the book is the narrative of the pandemic, which at this point now, we’ve seen done so brilliantly by Steven Soderbergh in Contagion. It just felt very clear to us that it was gonna be an awful challenge to try to do that better than Steven Soderbergh.

The book is about what comes after – this elemental struggle between the forces of Flagg and the forces of Mother Abagail, and the pandemic is a mechanism. If this is King’s The Lord of the Rings in the United States, as he has said, then Captain Trips is the mechanism to empty out the world so that the heroes can walk to Mordor. The idea of wallowing in it for the first 300 pages of the book just felt like something we didn’t wanna do. And now, given the context in which we find ourselves releasing the show, I feel even better about that approach, but I felt good about it anyway. I stand by the idea that just rubbing people’s faces in Captain Trips for episode after episode before we start the real stand part of The Stand just never appealed to me.

When it came to casting for this, would you say that there’s one character or more than one character that is most different from who the character was on paper, just because of what the actor brought to them?

CAVELL: I guess the question would be on which paper? On the paper of the original printed book or our script? We certainly started the update of all of these characters on the page, but then, at the same time, Taylor Elmore and I come out of Justified. That was my first experience in TV and that was where he and I first worked together. I was on there six seasons and he was there five. That show was made by working very closely with the actors in terms of crafting the characters and making them their own, and really digging in, in that way. Obviously, you can only do that if you have actors who are both really talented and really committed to their roles, and who are willing to do the work that takes, but we had that.

The one I gravitate toward is Nat Wolff as Lloyd. There are all of these characters that we felt needed a big update from the book, but in terms of an actor that really brought something new and showed us something new, we were able to craft an arc for Lloyd with Nat that really doesn’t exist for him in the book. When we meet Lloyd in the book, he’s pretty okay with what he’s involved in. When we meet him, he’s killing people he doesn’t know, and doesn’t seem to have a real problem with it. With Nat and Nat’s innate sweetness and also his instincts about what makes a character arc, it was very important to me that, if we were gonna keep the thing from the book with Lloyd having trouble and, at a certain point, killing somebody in particular even though he’s being ordered to, that doesn’t exactly track for us with the Lloyd we know from the book. It feels oddly out of character. So, it felt important to us to craft a version of Lloyd for this show in which that might actually feel in character, or you’d at least see his struggle about whether to do this and the effect on him when he finally does end up having to kill somebody. He wouldn’t have killed anybody until it comes time for him to do that in the story that we went into it with. But the level of sweetness and the sympathy and the idea that Lloyd could be a character who we would actually root for, to have a change of heart or something and not to be taken in by the Dark Man, Nat Wolff really brought a lot of that. He’s really a revelation in the show.

Whoopi Goldberg has talked a lot about how this was a role that she’s wanted to do for a long time. What’s it like to have somebody of that caliber pursuing you, since it sounds like she was going to do this role whether you liked it or not?

CAVELL: That is true, and that was obviously hugely encouraging and felt like a lot of pressure. She’s an icon and she’s an EGOT. As much pressure as it is to do right by somebody like that, who’s an actor that’s capable of what she’s capable of, it also made me feel much more comfortable that we were gonna figure out a way to get Mother Abagail right for the modern age. For one thing, I knew Whoopi would never stand for playing a character that, as she said in our first conversation, was the magical Negro, as she likes to call it. That old trope of that character is so easy to fall into. She was never gonna do that, and she was aware of never doing that. By her very nature, she’s probably incapable of doing that. Whatever else she does, she has a sense of humor about herself, and she is able to bring both humor and gravitas to whatever she does. That does so much work right off the bat. In writing the character for 2019/2020, you wanna make her sound like she’s living now and you never wanna deny that character the dignity of being a human being. If they’re just functioning as part of the story or as some supernatural force, then you’re not actually doing right by them.

The thing Whoopi would always say about Mother Abagail is that she’s a real woman and she’s lived a very long life before any of this started happening to her. She presumably had some abilities or, and forgive me for the King reference, some shine to her in her early life and throughout, but she never thought that she was the messenger of what she believes is God or some supernatural entity. She never thought that she was the earthly voice of whatever that is. That is a very recent development. You have to keep in mind that she didn’t choose this, she doesn’t really understand this, and she’s lived this hundred-year life before any of these. She’s buried husbands, she’s cheated on husbands, she’s run around, she’s gambled, she’s been drunk, and she’s lived a life. We never lose sight and make her about how she functions in the story. Having somebody like Whoopi there, she was never gonna stand for anything like that. She’s always gonna be gravitating towards the person inside the character she’s playing. It was just so freeing to have that safety net because she was never gonna let us get it wrong, so we could play around a little because we knew she’d check us and she would not be afraid to speak up.

When it came to Randall Flagg, what did you want from the actor playing that character? What was it that led you to Alexander Skarsgård and made him so well suited for this version of the character?

CAVELL: I love the way Skarsgård played Flagg. It’s more understated and less flamboyant than a person might play that character. In terms of what was important to us about it, it was very important to us that Flagg not just be evil with a capital E, and that the people who follow him aren’t that way. Yes, he looks like Alexander Skarsgård and he’s got that kind of charisma, but it was important to us that he be attractive and that we actually get at something about the appeal of these charismatic, authoritarian, strong men that have been so much on the ascendancy in any number of places around the world. What is that thing that they offer people who are not just evil? I don’t believe that all the people who get behind somebody like that can just be evil to their core. I think most of them probably are not. They’re being offered something, like protection from something. We really used Flagg to get at some of that and were not just satisfied with the idea that he’s evil, so he appeals to people who are evil. We wanted to get at this idea that, especially in a world that’s in as much chaos as the world of our show is in, if you meet somebody who looks like that, who’s charming like that, who has superpowers to levitate and read minds, and who appears, at least for awhile, to have a real handle on what’s going on and what it all means and what it’s all for, that’s pretty attractive. We wanted the audience to be able to say, “Oh, I can see, on a certain level, how I might be attracted to this guy, or to follow this guy,” at least for awhile. Hopefully, you see what’s behind it and you see the other things that he’s doing, and you decide that you can’t be a part of it, even if you were initially taken with somebody like that in the midst of all this madness. We wanted that to seem like a really viable choice for our characters.

We get to see Frannie from Harold’s point of view and we get to learn things about her and see her involved in ways that we didn’t necessarily get to have in the book. How did you also want to approach Frannie and her story in this?

CAVELL: It was a very similar co-creation of that character. Even though Odessa Young is incredibly young and has nothing approaching Whoopi’s experience, because who does, but she had a real sense of how she wanted to play Frannie and a real sense of responsibility in bringing that character into 2019. Describing the particulars of the character, that person would presumably be very different now than she would have been in 1978. Having Odessa there really grounded it with that same determination that Whoopi had to get it right and to not have her be sidelined in some of the ways that she is in the book. For instance, as an example because it sticks out to me, there’s a moment during one of the committee debates in the book, in which they vote about whether to send spies to Vegas, and she actually ends up voting against sending one of the spies they send. I’m very proud, frankly, that we go away from that. I thought it was a big trade up that the lone woman on the Boulder committee not be the voice saying, “Oh, no, we can’t really. Don’t tell me we’re gonna have to.” She has the same feeling of responsibility to the place as everyone else and the same doubts that they have, and she manages to tough her way through it, just the way they do. I’m very proud of that. It may go by in the cascade of the narrative. Hopefully, you don’t notice that it’s a departure from the book as you’re watching it, but I think that is a real win. I’m very happy we did that.

How cool is it also to know that this project really allowed Stephen King to include a new coda to the story that wasn’t part of the book before?

CAVELL: I don’t think cool even covers it. It’s beyond cool. He had mentioned it to us in passing, and we were aware that there was this part of the story that he had been playing with and plotting out and thinking about for 30 years, but it wasn’t clear whether he was actually gonna write it and then trust us to tell it. And then, after he saw the first couple of drafts of what we were doing and really sparked to them, in part because he saw that we had a real vision and a real confidence in the way we were approaching the storytelling, he got it and he decided that he was gonna trust us to tell that. It’s a huge honor and obviously it’s further pressure, but I’m so glad that he’s chosen to do that and that we get to help him do this thing and tell this piece of the story that he’s said he was never been able to tell. Without spoiling it, I can say that the things that created the need for it is that he’s very aware that, in the book, Frannie gets sidelined, especially as it approaches the final confrontation with Flagg. In the book, it’s all guys, and four white guys, who get tasked with walking to Vegas to confront the Dark Man. They’re tasked with that when Frannie is seven months pregnant, so she couldn’t go. She couldn’t walk across the Rocky Mountains to Vegas. Even though, in a lot of ways, she is one of the main heroes of the entire book, it’s odd and it’s unfortunate that she doesn’t get to go into the climax of this final confrontation. So, the coda exists, from King’s point of view, to give Frannie her stand.

With Stephen King’s penchant for doing cameos in most of the projects based on his books, what is the process for figuring out where he’ll ultimately appear? Do you let him decide where he wants to cameo, or do you try to come up with some cool way to put him in somewhere?

CAVELL: If he had some real idea about it and was hot to trot about it, I’m sure we’d let him find some way to do it. But in crafting it, from my point of view, I am allergic to cameos that really bring you out of something. I love a good cameo, but only if it really pulls you deeper into the story. If it’s a great actor who’s making a cameo and you’re thinking, “Oh, wow, I can’t believe it’s that person,” and also, “Look at this performance, it’s so compelling,” then maybe that doesn’t pull you out of it. But a cameo of the kind that we’re talking about could. We talked a lot about how to do it because we felt some kind of responsibility to do it, as a nod, an homage, or something to honor him, but we really didn’t want to pull anyone out of the story. So, I think we found a subtle way to do it and I’ll be interested to see what people make of it.

When you’re doing something like this, where you have this great story you’re telling and you have this great cast together, were there ever any conversations about trying to extend this for more seasons? Did you always know that you wanted to complete the story with these episodes in one season?

CAVELL: We always knew that we wanted to do the books in one season. We frankly haven’t spoken about any continuation of it, and that would be hard for me to wrap my head around. But we’re dealing with Stephen King, so if he says, “I have this idea for what a continuation would be,” than that would be a conversation to have. But no, we never talked about that and we never talked about leaving a door open for that. We set out to do the book and to possibly do his coda, which we didn’t even know whether we’d be allowed to do when we set out. But we set out to do the book in however long that took. We didn’t say that we wanted to do it in two episodes or 15 episodes. CBS was really open, whether it would take eight episodes or 10 episodes. They wanted us to tell the story in the way that we felt was best and most compelling. Another thing that sets this show apart is that there really isn’t an episode where it feels like we’re treading water. On every show, you get to a point in the season where you know where Episode 8 ends and you know where Episode 10 ends, but you’ve gotta figure out Episode 9. It’s gotta be compelling and visceral and propulsive, and yet it can’t advance anything past where you know you’re gonna begin Episode 10. We didn’t have that. We got to do exactly the number of episodes that we felt we needed to tell the story. That is a real luxury.

The Stand is available to stream at CBS All Access, with new episodes on Thursdays.

