Would you choose guard or prisoner? In 1971, a sociological and psychological study was conducted at the prestigious Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, where Professor of psychology Dr. Philip Zimbardo (Billy Crudup) asked that question to some college students played by some of the brightest young stars in Hollywood. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directs the true story of 2015's The Stanford Prison Experiment, which is a gut-wrenching retelling of the true story of a theoretical study gone horribly awry. A stellar ensemble cast includes Michael Angarano, Nicholas Braun, Tye Sheridan, Ezra Miller and Olivia Thirlby as Alvarez deliberately paces the frighteningly real-life story. However, the performances of Miller and Angarano stand out as they become the de facto alphas of the two separate groups of guards and prisoners to see the effect that harsh oppression has on the human's sense of self. Zimbardo intended to strip these young men's individuality away and see what would happen.

What Is 'The Stanford Experiment' About?