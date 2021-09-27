He also talks about why this is the perfect time to release the dramedy.

With The Starling now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to director Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) about making the dramedy. He talked about why he wanted tell this story, why this is a great time to release the film on Netflix, why they changed the script and switched the main character roles, how long he’d been talking to Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd about making another movie together after St. Vincent, what it’s like directing an emotional performance, why he doesn’t believe in a lot of takes, and more.

In the film, McCarthy and O'Dowd play a married couple that are each dealing with the loss of their young child in very different ways. While O’Dowd’s character is dealing with depression and goes to a facility to help him get back on his feet, McCarthy remains at home, trying to overcome her own feelings of loss. As she attempts to plant a garden in the backyard, a starling that has nested nearby begins to harass and attack her and it quickly becomes a battle for control of the lawn. To help her deal with the bird, McCarthy seeks guidance from Larry (Kevin Kline), a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The Starling also stars Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.

How long since St. Vincent had he been talking to Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd about working together again?

What was the project that came closest to being made with McCarthy before this one?

How he was going to work with her on God’s Favorite Idiot but COVID happened.

How the original version of the script had McCarthy and O'Dowd’s roles switched in terms of who was at home and who was getting help in the facility.

What was it about this story that excited him to make it?

The timing of the release of the film.

What is it like directing a really emotional performance?

Why he doesn’t believe in a lot of takes.

Does he like to shoot the rehearsal?

