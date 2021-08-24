Netflix released the trailer for The Starling, an upcoming drama about dealing with grief, rebuilding your life, and defending your garden from vicious birds. While the plot of The Starling might have some comedy notes, the trailer makes sure to underline how the movie is actually a deep and personal story about moving on after tragedy struck.

In the trailer, we are presented to Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) and Jack Maynard (Chris O'Dowd), a couple who must deal with the tragedy of losing a child at birth. While Jack looks for help whenever he can, Lilly tries to pretend everything is alright with her until a black starling starts to fight her for control of her garden. The trailer also introduces us to Larry (Kevin Kline), a psychiatrist-turned-veterinarian who decides to help Lilly with her mourning process and her bird problem.

While there’s something funny about McCarthy getting attacked by a bird, The Starling trailer makes the film looks like a real tearjerker, so you better get those tissues ready.

Directed by Theodore Melfi from a script by Matt Harris, The Starling also stars Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn. Netflix bought the distribution right for The Starling last year before a final cut was even available, a strategy that seems to be paying off, as the film was selected for the 46th Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held from September 9 to 18.

The Starling will come to selected theaters on September 17 before streaming on Netflix on September 24. Check The Starling trailer below:

Here’s The Starling official synopsis:

After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (The Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love.

