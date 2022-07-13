Deadline reports that the crime thriller The Stenographer has typed up the call sheet for their main cast, which will feature Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Shane West (Gotham), Kelli Garner (Lars and the Real Girl), and Tania Raymonde (Lost). Joining the four stars will be an ensemble that is so far set to include David Keith (Firestarter) and Steve Coulter (Yellowstone). Known for his work as a genre jumping director, helming historical dramas like Modigliani, thrillers like The Invisible and even Christmas features including last year’s Netflix film, Father Christmas is Back, Mick Davis will direct from a screenplay that he wrote.

The Stenographer takes place in a sleepy little town and follows the story of Walden Dean, a quiet court stenographer who loves his job, but hates that justice is not always served. Mostly quiet and reserved, Dean receives a poor health diagnosis and is told that he doesn’t have much time left. Looking back on his life, Dean wishes that he was able to do more to help victims who didn’t find peace or justice when the judge’s gavel slammed their cases closed. Taking matters into his own hands, Dean turns into a vigilante, and hunts down criminals who got away with their crimes.

Most recently, audiences saw West in Emerson Moore’s thriller, Escape the Field, as well as Adam Sigal’s sci-fi comedy, Chariot, which saw West star alongside the likes of John Malkovich. As of late, the actor has been picking up more thriller-drama based projects, so The Stenographer will prove to be right up his alley. Hirsch has a lot on his slate both in 2022 and the upcoming years. So far this year, Hirsch has appeared in Mukunda Michael Dewil’s psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, the over-the-top Brian Skiba action flick Pursuit, which saw the actor star opposite John Cusack, and Ryûhei Kitamura’s thriller, The Price We Pay, which is currently in post-production, although it’s due out sometime later this year. Along with The Stenographer, Hirsch will soon be seen in K. Asher Levin’s horror feature, Dig, a psychological thriller titled State of Consciousness, Danny A. Abeckaser’s crime drama The Gemini Lounge, all of which are all in post-production. He’s also set to star as the titular character in a true-crime mafia based flick titled The Legitimate Wise Guy which is in pre-production.

Image via Lionsgate

Known best for her work in Craig Gillespie’s heartfelt rom-com drama, Lars and the Real Girl, Garner most recently appeared in Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and NBC’s short-lived drama, The Enemy Within. Raymonde is coming off a successful run on Amazon Prime Video’s Goliath, and recently appeared in Ryan David’s sci-fi romance, Futra Days. Other credits include roles in the hit series Lost as well as Malcolm in the Middle and Cold Case.

The Stenographer is backed by Benacus Entertainment and produced by RNF Productions. As of right now, no release date has been set.