Family horror is huge right now, dealing with everything from generational trauma in Hereditary to learning the ugly truth about a partner in Ready or Not. But it’s by no means a new concept, and 1987 gave us one of the most memorable family members imaginable in The Stepfather. Starring Terry O'Quinn and Jill Schoelen, this classic slasher pulled inspiration from a real-life mass murderer. In a story ripped straight from the headlines, The Stepfather centers on a teenager who suspects that her new stepdad might have killed his previous family - and she and her mother are next. The movie was successful enough to spawn two sequels and a remake in 2009. The sequels are pretty mediocre, but that’s not unusual for a horror series; it’s the remake with Dylan Walsh that completely falls flat against the original.

‘The Stepfather’ Was Inspired by Real-Life Killer John List

In 1971, John List shot his mother, Alma, his wife, Helen, and his three children, Patricia (16), John Frederick (15), and Frederick (13), then disappeared for almost 18 years. Before that, he was known as a mild-mannered man, a committed Lutheran, and something of a “mama’s boy.” He often complained of his wife’s spending habits, but he himself had lost his job and was hiding it from his family. According to the LA Times, he was generally considered someone "who would never, ever stand out in a crowd." Despite his seemingly mundane life, List was clearly planning to do away with his family for a long time. He had been siphoning off his mother's savings account, and he sent notes to his children’s school and jobs, explaining that they were visiting Helen’s mother in North Carolina for several weeks. He stopped any deliveries to the house, and he even turned the air condition down to 50 degrees to keep the bodies from decomposing as quickly. List was so methodical that no one even realized his family was dead until a month after he killed them.

The writer of The Stepfather, novelist Donald E. Westlake, says that the idea was proposed to him by writer/producer Brian Garfield, who had learned of the List killings through a newspaper clipping someone had given him years before. Westlake says Garfield approached him and said, "I’ll never write [the List story] as a novel, would you like to do it as a movie? My production company will hire you." Westlake agreed and penned a screenplay that feels terrifyingly plausible and has gone on to become a classic slasher.

Terry O’Quinn Plays a Deranged Family Man in ‘The Stepfather’

Terry O’Quinn of Lost fame is one of the reasons The Stepfather works so well. He plays the titular stepfather, who has several aliases in the movie but is mostly known as “Jerry.” He is obsessed with creating the stereotypical American family, and that’s where his murderous side comes in. When Jerry’s current family fails to live up to his expectations, he flies into a rage and kills them, then moves on with a new identity to try again with another family.

O’Quinn is a perfect casting choice, able to convincingly show the bundle of contradictions that makes up Jerry. Even after the movie opens with Jerry calmly changing his appearance and leaving the home where he’s just slaughtered his entire family, he’s still believable as an All-American dad with his new family a year later. This makes it even more disturbing when Jerry lets his rage slip through when he thinks he’s alone, and, as the movie comes to a head, how quickly he flips from normal husband to violent killer. Besides the hyper-violent scenes, the most iconic moment of the movie that showcases both O’Quinn’s talents and the chilling nature of the character is when Jerry slips up in front of his latest wife, Susan (Shelley Hack). During an argument, he refers to himself by the wrong name. when Susan asks him to repeat himself, Jerry, realizing his mistake, stares off into the distance and softly asks, “Who am I here?” before smashing her in the face with a telephone. It’s a moment so iconic it became part of the poster for the film.

‘The Stepfather’ Is Notable For Its Shocking Violence

Even without Terry O’Quinn’s highly praised performance, The Stepfather is extremely memorable due to the level of violence throughout. And it’s brutal from moment one; the opening scene of the movie hauntingly shows the aftermath of one of Jerry’s rages. O’Quinn is calmly removing blood-soaked clothes in an upstairs bathroom. He showers, shaves, removes thick glasses in favor of contacts, then dresses in a suit he had waiting in a suitcase; he makes himself virtually unrecognizable. As he walks downstairs, tidying up as he goes, the camera pans down the staircase to show a living room completely coated in blood and containing the bodies of his family, including at least one little girl. Even though it’s clear something terrible has happened while we watch Jerry in the bathroom, seeing it displayed so abruptly and in all its gory detail makes it downright horrifying. And the movie doesn’t stop there; another incredibly violent scene involves Jerry beating a man to death with a 2x4 onscreen. It’s not quite as bloody as the opening, but you see – and hear – every blow Jerry rains down on his victim, making it just as brutal and helping cement the movie as a solid slasher.

‘The Stepfather’ Got a Subpar Remake in 2009 Starring Dylan Walsh

Because The Stepfather is still so well received to this day, it was only a matter of time before it got remade. Unfortunately, even with more knowledge of John List’s activities after the murders, the remake completely failed to capture audiences’ attention like the original. Dylan Walsh took over the titular role from Terry O’Quinn, but he just didn’t have the same chilling menace. He’s likable enough but can’t convincingly pull off the flip-switch personality O’Quinn gave the character.

The remake also doesn’t focus on the original "family unit" obsession as much as the original; Walsh’s character mostly murders to avoid being found out, which isn’t helped by the fact that he constantly slips up on his fake background details. He doesn’t come off as unhinged as O’Quinn, either. The 2009 movie was downgraded from the original’s R rating to a PG-13, and the kills are almost entirely bloodless. The remake just doesn’t have the same tension or terror as the 1987 version. Gratuitous violence does not a great movie make; it might be memorable, but there needs to be more depth to make a movie entertaining. The Stepfather provides both impressive kills and a chilling performance from Terry O’Quinn that the remake just couldn't capture. It's a concept that's grounded in reality rather than something supernatural or too exaggerated, so it's no wonder the original movie still resonates with audiences.

