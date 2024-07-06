The Big Picture Scream Factory upgrades The Stepfather and The Strangers to 4K Ultra HD.

The special editions are packed with bonus features and audio commentaries.

Both will release on September 10.

Horror fans, beware — two of your favorites are getting the 4K Ultra HD treatment. Scream Factory is confirmed to be rolling out upgrades for both the 1987 cult classic The Stepfather and Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers on September 10, 2024, both of which can be pre-ordered on the Shout Factory website now.

The Stepfather release will introduce audiences to a new version of the horror film complete with a 4K restoration with Dolby Vision as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include audio commentaries not just by director Joseph Ruben, but also by main actress Jill Schoelen and by film critics Meagan Navarro and Kier Gomes. The Blu-ray disc will include all audio commentaries from Disc One, but will also feature exclusive interviews with Schoelen, Ruben, film producer Jay Benson, and more. This disc will additionally boast trailers for the original Stepfather as well as for its two sequels, topping it all off with a still gallery.

While Disc One of The Strangers release will also repackage the film in a 4K presentation in Dolby Vision, its second disc consists of two featurettes called “The Element Of Terror” and “Strangers At The Door” respectively, additionally introducing audiences to a series of deleted scenes, the theatrical trailer, and some TV spots. The third and final disc of The Strangers release encompasses bonus content such as “Defining Moments: Writing And Directing The Strangers,” “All The Right Moves: Kip Weeks On Playing The Man In The Mask,” “Brains And Brawn: Laura Margolis On Playing Pin-Up Girl,” and "Deep Cuts: Kevin Greutert On Editing The Strangers.”

What are ‘The Stepfather’ and ‘The Strangers’ About?

Image via New Century Vista Film Company

The Stepfather stars Terry O’Quinn as an undercover serial killer named Henry Morrison who marries a widow with a teenage daughter. Despite his stepdaughter’s growing suspicions, Morrison’s homicidal inclinations only increase throughout the film, cementing The Stepfather as an edge-of-your-seat thriller that eventually spawned two sequels and a remake.

Not to be confused with its recent standalone sequel, the 2008 film The Strangers follows a couple whose visit to a vacation home is quickly disturbed by three masked individuals. After slumping into theaters off a budget of $9 million, the film unexpectedly grossed $82 million and became an unexpected sleeper hit at the box office — establishing a legacy that would resonate with audiences even over a decade later.

The 4K Ultra HD releases of The Stepfather and The Strangers can be pre-ordered here and here respectively. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on horror cult classics and any other 4K Ultra HD releases.