FX's The Sterling Affairs has officially rounded out its cast, tapping Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) to star alongside Ed O'Neill, Laurence Fishburne, and Jacki Weaver. Coleman will play Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling's mistress V. Stiviano, the woman at the center of his downfall in the NBA. Alongside Coleman, the series has brought on six more new names including Kelly AuCoin (Billions), who'll play Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser, alongside Austin Scott (A Jazzman's Blues), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sheldon “Shel” Bailey (Shameless), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure), and Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) who all recur as NBA players caught up in the whirlwind scandal of Stirling.

Based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast of the same name, The Sterling Affairs is FX's dramatized behind-the-scenes look at the fall of Sterling (O'Neill) and the work done by the Clippers players and beloved coach Doc Rivers (Fishburne) in an attempt to bring a championship to a historically terrible franchise amid the fallout. Sterling's notoriously racist behavior came to light while his wife of over 60 years Shelly Sterling (Weaver) and mistress Stiviano were in the middle of a power struggle. At the time, the Clippers had a powerhouse team with stars Blake Griffin (Scott), Chris Paul (Nicholson), and D’Andre Jordan (Bailey) leading a loaded lineup that also featured Matt Barnes (Jackson) and JJ Reddick (McElveen) among others.

The limited series is written and executive produced by Gina Welch whose most recent credit is another FX hit in Under the Banner of Heaven. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force join her as executive producers alongside the original The Sterling Affairs podcast host Ramona Shelburne and Zanne Devine. Kevin Bray will direct the first block of episodes for the six-episode limited series.

Coleman rose to fame following her stint on The Last Man On Earth opposite Will Forte and has since then established herself as a solid actress, appearing in the Netflix original film In the Shadow of the Moon and the rom-com The Right One. Most recently, she had a five-episode run on the Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries Dopesick where she played Grace Pell. Her upcoming projects are especially notable as she's slated to appear in the Lionsgate horror Cobweb later this year opposite Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr and in Zack Snyder's highly anticipated Rebel Moon, among others.

AuCoin has been in a number of prominent series, playing "Dollar" Bill Stearn in Billions while also appearing prominently in The Girl From Plainville and WeCrashed. Scott has made waves on Broadway lately and will next appear in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues when it premieres at TIFF while Nicholson is best known of late for playing Lil' Murdah in the hit Starz series P-Valley. Bailey and Jackson both bring basketball experience with them as the former served as LeBron James' body double in Space Jam 2 and is an experienced international basketball player while the latter co-hosts Certified Buckets, a hit basketball and culture podcast. McElveen rounds out the group, bringing credits in The Deuce, Evil, and an upcoming appearance in True Love.

The Sterling Affairs currently has no release date.