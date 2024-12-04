We’ve long known that Margo Martindale is an absolute boss and, if it wasn’t already clear enough, it will become crystally so in today’s exclusive to Collider sneak peek of The Sticky. Prime Video’s upcoming comedy-drama is set to arrive on the streamer on December 6 with all episodes dropping at once. Today’s first look gives audiences a glimpse into the second episode and reveals the moment that a plan takes shape between Martindale’s Ruth Landry and the rest of her heist team: Chris Diamantopoulos’ Boston gangster, Mike Byrne and Guillaume Cyr’s French-Canadian security guard, Remy Bouchard. Together, the trio plans to pull off the biggest and stickiest stickup in Canada’s history,

Calling the shots, Ruth (Martindale) meets her two potential heist partners, Mike (Diamantopoulos) and Remy (Cyr), at a local diner. Keeping their voices low, the trio take turns pouring their thoughts into building what will become a global headline-making event. The first one to add his two cents is Remy, whose plan is seconded by Mike before Ruth shoots it out of the air. Clearly the brains of the operation, Ruth breaks down why Remy’s idea simply won’t work (although she uses some harsher language) and makes a comment about not wanting to be arrested. Her timing is perfect because — as she tosses it out into the universe — two police officers walk into the diner to slap some cuffs on the rabble-rouser.

Not only will The Sticky feature some excellent performances from the likes of three-time Emmy Award winner Martindale and the rest of the uber-talented cast, but to make things a little sweeter, the entire unbelievable plot is based on a true story. The stranger-than-fiction stage is set in 2012 when a maple syrup farmer named Ruth Landry (Martindale) hits a speed bump with her business thanks to the government. Unsure of how to make money any other way, and sick of the people at the top taking what they don’t deserve, Ruth turns to a gangster and security guard to help her pull off what will become an $18 million heist. Draining the mapley goodness from Quebec’s national reserves, the crew will eventually make headlines for their sugar-filled crime.

Who Else Is in ‘The Sticky’?

Filling out The Sticky’s ensemble lineup is a list of names that includes Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not), Gita Miller (On the Basis of Sex), Suzanne Clément (I Killed My Mother), Guy Nadon (Guardian Angel), Mickaël Gouin (Lines of Escape) and Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth).

You can check out the sneak peek of The Sticky’s second episode above and binge all six episodes on Prime Video on December 6.

