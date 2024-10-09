Charming, witty, and never a person to take sh*t from anyone, there’s some serious typecasting going on for Margo Martindale, and we love that for her (and us). Her next role will see her as yet another tough-as-nails character in The Sticky, an upcoming Prime Video series that’s based on an unbelievable true story. Finally setting its premiere date for December 6, the production has also dropped a batch of first-look photos teasing the madness to come.

Known in the true crime world as the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” the six-episode dark comedy series will center around one woman’s tussle with the law after they mess with her maple syrup farm. Ruth Landry (Martindale) has had it up to here with the government’s bureaucracy and is going to do something about it, so she strengthens her position by working with a Boston-based mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a sticky heist and set things right. The story is based on the very much stranger-than-fiction 2012 case that saw a ragtag group successfully swindle more than $18 million worth of maple syrup from Quebec’s reserves. Filling out the call sheet are Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Gita Miller (On the Basis of Sex), and Tristan D. Lalla (Ghosts).

Our first set of images from The Sticky showcases the unlikely trio of main characters as they do everything they can to regain power from the powers that be. We’re thrilled to see that Curtis is back to her weird wig game, with a handful of the shots showing off her character's dark brown bob — she’s even wielding a handgun in one of the images! Meanwhile, two police officers (Miller and Lalla) are hot on the trail of the criminals while several of the pictures contain the real star of the show — maple syrup in barrels or maple syrup at the source (trees).

Who Are the Creatives Behind ‘The Sticky’?