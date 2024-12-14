For so long, Jamie Lee Curtis has been mostly known for her roles as someone you trust and root for. In A Fish Called Wanda, she’s a con artist trying to double-cross some dim-witted men. True Lies has her getting in over her head as she gets the exciting, spy adventure she wanted. And the Freaky Friday body swap made her bring comedy gold. Halloween is almost too easy of an example, but there is a reason the franchise is so closely linked with Curtis. Laurie Strode might be the defining role for her, but more recently, Curtis has been taking on some of the most fascinating roles of her career. Forget what you think you can expect from seeing Curtis on-screen because The Sticky is a new crime series that brings her in to escalate the chaos of a wacky heist.

‘The Sticky’ Gives Jamie Lee Curtis a Small but Unforgettable Role

Inspired by the dark humor and quirkiness of Fargo, the new Prime Video series, The Sticky embellishes the true story of a multi-million dollar heist in Canada that stole maple syrup. Margo Martindale headlines the cast of not-great criminals, and the penultimate episode of Season 1, "Blade," adds one more snag to their planned robbery. The surprise arrival of Bo Shea (Curtis), an associate of Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos), the more criminal of the main trio. Bo is not to be messed with, and on the day they plan to commit the heist that night, Bo's surprise arrival shakes things up. She is an assassin, made all the more deadly by her appearance, with a cane for a limp and a scar on her face. In the past, it was rare to see Curtis turn to the bad side like this, but not entirely unheard of.

The Darker Roles of Jamie Lee Curtis

Fans of Curtis might appreciate seeing her play against type. No slashers are going after her, she is the source of danger. There is her underrated performance as a scorned mother out for revenge in the 1993 erotic thriller Mother’s Boys. If looks could kill, her platinum hair and lavish wardrobe would do damage alone. After a large gap in playing villains, she appeared in 2018's An Acceptable Loss as a sinister Vice President eager to cover up a deadly nuclear attack overseas. In the past few years, she has been happily collecting darker guest roles where she doesn’t need to be the star to make an impression.

In her Oscar-winning performance of IRS agent Deirdre, she became the enemy during various moments in the multiverse-hopping Everything Everywhere All At Once, but her most powerful guest spot came in The Bear in one of the show’s most stressful episodes. “Fishes” is an intense Christmas family reunion, where the volatile tension starts at the top and trickles down. The matriarch of the Berzatto family, Donna (Curtis), is an unstable mess, who is equal parts frighteningly unpredictable and painfully vulnerable. The chaos is what makes Donna’s next big appearance have the potential to become a disaster.

A fleeting cameo in the Season 2 finale sees the mother unable to enjoy her children’s success, in fear of sabotaging it. Season 3’s “Ice Chips” then brings Donna back as the only person who is there to help daughter Sugar (Abby Elliott) to the hospital as she goes into labor. Tight close-ups frame the faces of the women, as they slowly confront the consequences of Donna’s mental health on her child. And that’s where the episode becomes as surprising as “Fishes” but with a very different outcome. Instead of relentless anxiety, there is healing and catharsis. The Sticky adds to this trend Curtis has been on, where you don’t know what you will get from her.

‘The Bear’ and ‘The Sticky’ Use Jamie Lee Curtis in Small Amounts

Curtis once again puts on a wig too for the part, another trait in her recent acting trend, like the frumpy gray bob of Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the messy blonde strands of older Laurie Strode and Donna Berzatto. Now, there is the severe black cut on Bo, which is as unpleasant as the cruelty she delivers with ease. It's an exciting time to be a Jamie Lee Curtis fan, that is for sure. Freakier Friday will bring her back to theaters after the Halloween trilogy, but on the small screen, the actress is catching everyone (characters and viewers) off guard. Unlike what The Bear is busy cooking in character development, there aren't any signs of redemption for Bo Shea. The hitwoman in The Sticky is someone you wouldn’t want to encounter. Her storyline is tense, made shocking with an ending that can either make you gasp, laugh, or choke because you did both.

