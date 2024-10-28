Things are about to get pretty sweet over at Prime Video — and we’re not talking about a Halloween candy haul. Today, the streamer has dropped the first official trailer and a poster for its upcoming crime comedy series, The Sticky. Starring an impressive lineup that includes Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice), Guillaume Cyr (Family Game), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), the first trailer gives us a solid look at a very sticky true-crime story after one determined woman took on the government for what was rightfully hers.

Today’s trailer introduces the lineup and mugs of the three folks at the center of the maple heist coming to Prime Video in December. At the true center of the story and the glue — or in this case maple syrup — that holds the crew together is Martindale’s Ruth Landry. Ruth has made her money and paid her bills off of her maple syrup farm, but everything she holds dear is threatened thanks to some bureaucratic B.S. at the hands of the Canadian authorities. With nowhere else to turn, Ruth seeks the help of a Bostonian mobster (Diamantopolous) who knows a thing or two about illegal dealings. Rounding out the trio is a French-Canadian security guard (Cyr) who will use his know-how to get them on the inside without detection. Together, the unlikely crew will pull off a multi-million dollar heist and stick it to the man while getting their sweet, sweet liquid gold.

Along with the first trailer, Prime Video also dropped a piece of key art for the production by way of a crafty and clever poster. In it, Martindale’s character can be seen sitting at a booth, pouring heaping amounts of maple syrup over a pile of cash and smirking. Take that, government!

Who Is Behind ‘The Sticky’?

The Sticky hails from Brian Donovan (American Housewife) and Ed Herro (Jeff & Some Aliens), who also join the production as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Along with appearing in a guest star capacity, Curtis also produces on behalf of her Comet Pictures, with Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix. Jason Blum, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber each executive produce under the Blumhouse Television banner, while Sphere Media, Inc’s Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé also join the team. Filling out the executive producer list are Lauren Grant and Michael Dowse.

You can check out the first trailer for The Sticky above and catch all six episodes when they drop on Prime Video on December 6.