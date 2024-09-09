Get ready for a tense, action-packed crime thriller as The Stoic prepares to drop on VOD on October 18. Directed by Jon Eckersley and starring Scott Wright, Rocci-Boy Williams, Stuart Brennan, George McCluskey, and British acting veteran Jason Flemyng, the film looks like it's going to deliver both explosive confrontations and gripping storytelling, and Collider is delighted to exclusively bring both the trailer and the poster to our readers first.

The trailer, available to watch below, offers a glimpse into the violent standoff that forms the heart of The Stoic. A group of mercenaries, after raiding a gang's den and taking two women hostage, retreat to a rural hideout to lie low. However, they don’t anticipate the wrath of The Stoic (Wright) — a fierce member of a criminal clan determined to save the captives. With revenge as his motivator, The Stoic tracks the mercenaries down, leading to a brutal showdown between him and the mercenaries’ ruthless leader.

The film's core revolves around themes of loyalty, survival, and vengeance, as The Stoic battles not only the armed mercenaries but also his own need for retribution. With a gripping story, Eckersley’s direction ensures a dark, tension-filled ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats from the very beginning until the final moments on screen.

Where Do I Know Jason Flemyng From?

Adding further star power to the film is Flemyng, a man who is undoubtedly a recognizable face when it comes to British crime dramas. Flemyng’s career, which includes standout roles in iconic, classic movies from director Guy Ritchie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, has earned him a reputation as a versatile actor who excels in gritty, action-packed narratives. In The Stoic, Flemyng takes on yet another hard-hitting role, reminding audiences why he remains a stalwart of British cinema.

Flemyng has appeared in an array of projects, from British indie films to Hollywood blockbusters like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and X-Men: First Class. His involvement in The Stoic adds gravitas to the film, as well as a sprinkling of star power to the project, and fans of his earlier work can expect the same intensity in this latest role.

Prepare to join in the thrills by checking out the trailer for the poster now. Don’t miss The Stoic on VOD from October 18 — it’s shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of British crime thrillers.