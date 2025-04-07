The unimaginable becomes a heartbreaking reality for Denise Gough (Andor) and Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe) in Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for The Stolen Girl. The Hulu and Freeform series is set for a release on April 16 and will follow the devastating story of one family’s personal hell after their daughter goes missing. The five-episode series, which also features performances from Holliday Grainger (Strike), Bronagh Waugh (The Suspect), Michael Workéyè (My Lady Jane) and Ambika Mod (One Day), serves as an adaptation of Alex Dahl’s best-selling crime novel, Playdate.

The beginning of our exclusive debut look at the teaser for the Freeform and Hulu production reveals every parent’s worst nightmare, when Elisa (Gough) and her husband (Sturgess) go to pick up their daughter following a sleepover playdate at the home of her friend. Upon their arrival, the couple are greeted by the housekeeper, who is obviously confused by their query. Forced to break some upsetting news, the woman tells the strangers that no one lives in the home that she’s working at, and the scene abruptly cuts to Elisa addressing the press in hopes that someone out there will help her find her child.

In a twist to your typical whodunnit case, Elisa and her husband know precisely who’s responsible for kidnapping their daughter, as it’s revealed that the mother of the daughter’s friend absconded with both children. As they launch their plea to the public for any possible help, we see images of the missing girl, Lucia, scared and disoriented in the presence of her captor. Enlisting the help of just about anyone who will listen, the distraught married couple team up with a mix of law enforcement officers, journalists, and other people with know-how in hopes of bringing their beloved child home safely.

Where Do I Know the Stars of ‘The Stolen Girl’?

Freeform and Hulu’s latest project features some incredibly familiar faces, so where have you seen them before? Leading the pack as the terrified mother, Gough is a Tony and BAFTA TV Award nominee, best known for her work on the BBC Two crime drama, Paula, and more recently Disney+’s beloved fan-favorite, Andor. Her on-screen husband, Sturgess, broke onto the scene opposite Evan Rachel Wood in Julie Taymor’s musical drama, Across the Universe, before holding down a leading role in the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer’s Cloud Atlas.

Check out the exclusive trailer for The Stolen Girl above and uncover the mystery when it arrives on Hulu and Freeform on April 16.