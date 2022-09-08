Vertical Entertainment has just released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic dramedy, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry. The film, which is based on the 2014 bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin, will tell the story of a depressed bookstore owner whose world changes in the blink of an eye when a young child is left at his shop. The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is directed by Hans Canosa from a script by Zevin. The film stars Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, Blaire Brown, Lauren Stamile, David Arquette, and Scott Foley.

The trailer for the film opens with Lucy Hale's character, who works for a publishing company, traveling by ferry to the bookstore owned by the title character, who is not even the slightest interested in her intended pitch. The trailer then shows the unhappy existence of widow A.J. Fikry, an alcoholic who doesn't see the point of life. Everything soon begins to change though, when toddler Maya is left at A.J.'s bookstore. The trailer indicates that the movie will span years, showing a slightly older Maya and a changed A.J. beginning a relationship with the publishing company employee he rejected previously. Based on the official trailer, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry seems as if it will be a heartwarming and humorous dramatic tale about loss, redemption, and love.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is rated PG-13 by the MPA for brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements. The film's runtime currently clocks in at one hour and 45 minutes. Writer Levin also serves as a producer on the film alongside director Canosa, Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, and Kelsey Law. Stars Nayyar, Hale, and Hendricks all act as executive producers on the movie as well.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry will be released theatrically on October 7. Check out the official trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqhHtZncOPI

Here's the official synopsis for The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.