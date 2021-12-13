The upcoming film The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry has added David Arquette and Scott Foley to the continuously growing, star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The two will join Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), and Christina Hendricks (Good Girls). The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, which has already started filming in Cape Cod, will be an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel by the same name. Zevin will be bringing the movie from page to screen with Hans Canosa (Conversations with Other Women) serving as director.

The movie will center around the title character, A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), a bookstore owner reeling from the fresh and heartbreaking loss of his wife. Along with recently becoming a widower, the shop owner is struggling to make ends meet as the store is trudging its way through a record low in sales. To add to the stress and emotional weight of it all, his treasured book of Poe poems has been stolen right out from under him. Feeling the heaviness and utter desperation of it all, Fikry has withdrawn from those around him and even the stories that once gave him a sense of peace. All seems lost for Fikry until a strange and unexpected box shows up at his store. The peculiar contents give Fikry a new lease on life and allow him to decide how he wants to move forward and start anew.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Scream' 2022: David Arquette Calls the Movie a "Scary, Funny Continuation and Rebirth of a Franchise"

We know that Arquette will be stepping into the role of a quiet, yet charming police officer who gets his own fresh take on life by becoming a bookstore owner. Audiences can next expect to see Arquette on screen when he reprises his role as Dewey Riley in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Scream franchise, titled SCREAM, when it slashes into theaters on January 14th, 2022.

Foley will be portraying a well known, top-selling author named Daniel Parish who enjoys the fame that comes along with his popular works. Foley’s newest project, The Big Leap, premiered on FOX in September. The series centers around several characters attempting to refresh their lives by duking it out in a reality dance show competition.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry does not yet have a release date.

'SCREAM's Final Poster Has a Killer Clue About Ghostface Even it doesn't narrow down the possibilities THAT much.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email