Orson Welles never had the best relationship with studios. His second film, The Magnificent Ambersons, suffered one of the most infamous recuts in cinematic history when RKO removed over an hour of footage and replaced it with a reshot (and completely out of place) happy ending. It marked the start of a decades-long feud between Welles and Hollywood, with his outsider tendencies and reputation of going over schedule clashing with the firmly controlled mechanisms of the major studios. Later films such as The Lady from Shanghai, Mr. Arkadin, and Touch of Evil would also see Welles losing control of the final product, and while re-edited versions closer to his original vision have appeared for some of them, others remain as pale imitations of what they could have been.

Working under such conditions would be painful for any artist, so it’s not surprising that Welles would try his hand at a project that studios would be more willing to embrace. The resulting film was The Stranger, his first foray into noir filmmaking that would become the closest to a purely commercial product that he ever made. His first directing job since the turbulent production of The Magnificent Ambersons, Welles was desperate to prove that he could produce a film on time and under budget, signing away almost all creative control in the process. The result is the most conventional film in Welles’s filmography, one that feels stylistically at odds with his career-long experimentation with the medium that paid little mind to whether studios would accept it or not. Many critics dismiss The Stranger for this reason, but even when working under such conditions it’s impressive how much Welles was able to imbue it with his distinctive techniques. It’s a brilliant example of a serviceable script being elevated by its direction, and its subsequent success at the box office (the only hit of Welles’s career) proved that its delicate blend of artistic and commercial sensibilities hints at a radically different path that his career could have gone down. It’s not just an underrated entry in the noir genre, but proof that even Welles’s lesser efforts exceed most of what his contemporaries were offering.

The Stranger's Concept Is Fantastic While the Plot Falters

While most of The Stranger follows the pattern set by previous noir films, the concept itself is fantastic. The film follows Mr. Wilson (Edward G. Robinson), an agent of the United Nations tasked with hunting down Franz Kindler (Orson Welles), a Nazi fugitive living under the new identity of schoolteacher Charles Rankin in a small town in Connecticut. Wilson is quick to deduce that Rankin is the war criminal he is searching for, but finding the necessary proof becomes easier said than done, especially when Kindler begins picking off those close to him in an attempt to save his own skin. It's a story that perfectly captures the paranoia of post-war America (with filming having begun just weeks after the end of the Second World War), and remains a compelling premise eighty years on.

Despite an intriguing setup, the plot loses much of its momentum when it enters the second act. The twists-and-turns that audiences expect from a noir film are lacking, with Kindler’s identity being revealed seconds after he’s introduced. This leads to a large chunk of the film spinning its wheels while Wilson tries to convince Kindler’s new wife Mary (Loretta Young) who he really is, all the while Kindler appears in no great rush to escape despite his identity being exposed. The central clue to his identity being his obsession with clocks (something the film describes as “a hobby that almost amounts to a mania”) is silly, even more so when it forms the basis for his eventual demise. Not that any of this makes the script bad. Far from it. It’s a perfectly fine script that maintains the tension throughout its runtime, and Wilson and Kindler serve as highly watchable characters even when they’re not doing much. As the basis for an effective crowd-pleaser it’s perfect, and it's exactly this that drew Welles to the project.

Welles' Vision Fell Prey to Editorial Cuts

While the first choice of director was noir veteran John Huston, Welles was ultimately offered the job to prove his worth as a commercial filmmaker – an offer he quickly accepted. As part of his contract he was required to complete the film on schedule or else defer his earnings back to the studio, while also conceding that the studio had final say over every creative decision. While it was unfortunately common for studios to re-edit Welles’ films without his input, The Stranger was a rather unique case in that it started even before filming. Ernest J. Nims, the film’s editor, was given free rein to remove anything from the script that he wanted, ultimately excising 32 pages. His stringent belief that nothing should be in a film unless it advanced the story dictated his every move, causing many rifts between him and his director. Welles later referred to him as the “great supercutter”, and without the experimental editing that Robert Wise brought to his previous features, the film does feel considerably more conventional as a result.

But in spite of these constraints, Welles continued onward with must gusto. Even though he had surrendered final say on the creative direction of the project, that didn’t mean he would neglect to include his usual characteristics wherever possible. His signature use of long takes makes regular appearances, with Welles keeping the camera rolling long after a normal director would have shouted cut. This was not just an elegant way to aid with the film’s storytelling, but allowed Welles to bypass Nim’s obsession with removing footage by essentially forcing him to edit the film exactly as it had been shot. Watch how the tone shifts from tranquil to dramatic during Kindler’s first scene as he crosses paths with his old Nazi comrade Meinike (Konstantin Shayne), then gradually shifts back to a resemblance of tranquility when Kindler is approached by a group of his students, the strain of keeping up the pretense of his fake identity in light of what had just happened clearly taking a toll on him. The use of an unbroken take means Kindler never leaves the frame during the sequence, allowing the viewer to see every second of his transition from innocuous schoolteacher to malicious criminal and then back again that even a single edit would have disrupted. The technique recurs throughout the film, and while nothing comes close to topping the phenomenal opening shot of Touch of Evil (which shared the same cinematographer, Russell Metty), it serves as a simple but effective way for Welles to put his own mark on the film.

How Chiaroscuro Lighting Impacted The Stranger's Narrative

But long takes were not the only Welles trademark that made their presence known. Chiaroscuro lighting – lighting that favors strong contrasts between light and dark – has been a hallmark of his since Citizen Kane, and with The Stranger he once again makes his case for being Hollywood’s equivalent to Nikola Tesla. Entire moods are denoted by just a few shades of light, guiding the viewer through the emotions of a scene without the actors having to do anything. Mary spends most of the film bathed in an ethereal glow, her loveable innocence contrasting with the shadows that always find a way to mire Kindler even in the most trivial of scenes. When Mary agrees to lie to Wilson over her husband’s role in Meinike’s murder this image immediately ceases, with the couple becoming so submerged in darkness it’s hard to distinguish them from the background. The expressionist lighting also extends to the film’s setting, giving the peaceful New England town a surreal edge as though Kindler’s arrival has corrupted its very soul. The script may be lacking, but that didn’t stop Welles from turning every scene into a visual feast.

The bulk of The Stranger is shot in deep focus, a technique Welles had used to excellent effect in his previous films. Beyond allowing him to stage scenes with increased depth that a shallower focus would not allow for, it also gives the world an added sense of realism. It’s refreshing to watch a noir film that doesn’t take place in either the oppressive atmosphere of New York or the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles, and Welles utilizes this to excellent effect. Production designer Perry Ferguson (who had previously collaborated with Welles on Citizen Kane) built an entire town square for the film, with all the key sets being placed in the appropriate location. Being able to look out of the general store’s windows and see the town beyond gives The Stranger an authenticity few films of its era can match. Audiences will always be more immersed in a film that doesn’t just feel like a bunch of actors on a set (something Welles understood when he made the bold decision to put ceilings on his sets for Citizen Kane), and The Stranger succeeds at that tremendously. The use of deep focus also makes the lingering presence of the clocktower all the more ominous, subtlety hinting towards its significance that is then vindicated when it houses the dramatic climax. Welles’s films are known to transform their settings beyond mere backdrops (see how the Amberson Mansion is used to visualize the breakdown of the titular family in The Magnificent Ambersons, for example), and The Stranger is no exception.

Even so, The Stranger Remains a Box Office Success

The Stranger released in July 1946, and by the end of its theatrical run had grossed over $3 million off a budget of just $1 million, becoming the only box office success of Welles’s career. While this could have marked the start of a resurgence, he quickly found himself back on the outskirts of Hollywood after International Pictures backed out of a proposed four-picture deal. One year later he would return to the noir genre with The Lady from Shanghai, a more overtly Welles production whose perchance for experimentation would see Columbia Pictures hacking it to pieces before it was allowed to hit theatres, a fate that all too many of his films suffered.

After this Welles retreated to more personal films, and while future projects such as Touch of Evil or the unmade The Deep would see him edging back to more financially viable films, never again would he make anything as overtly commercial as The Stranger. Whether this was the right move is debatable, with future directors such as Steven Soderbergh and Guillermo del Toro proving that the “one for them, one for me” approach can do wonders for a filmography, but Welles was never one to follow precedent. The Stranger is unlikely to be anyone’s favorite Orson Welles film, but it’s proof that even at his worst he was still in a league of his own. It might not have the technical prowess of Citizen Kane or the emotional heft of The Magnificent Ambersons, but as a ninety-minute slice of noir mystique The Stranger more than delivers the goods.