Collider and Quibi Present Special Drive-In Screening of ‘The Stranger’ in Los Angeles

I dunno about you, but I miss going to the movie theater something fierce. During this quarantine, one way I’ve been scratching that itch is by hitting up drive-in theaters, and wowie-zowie are they fun, safe, and packing some retro flair, too. With that in mind, I am thrilled to announce that Collider is proud to be partnering with Quibi for a special, free (free!) drive-in screening of their thriller series The Stranger as a feature presentation — with free (free!) food and a Q&A with stars Dane DeHaan, Maika Monroe, and Avan Jogia, and creator/writer/director Veena Sud, all moderated by our very own Perri Nemiroff. The series is a humdinger of a suspenseful thrill ride, and if you come to this event, it’ll keep you on the edge of your (car) seat.

The screening will take place August 25 at the Glendale Americana in Los Angeles, California (if you haven’t been, you simply must). Doors open at 6:30, and the screening begins at 8:30. Both concessions and dinner will be served courtesy of Quibi, all with proper health procedures and protocols — but you can also bring your own food. The Stranger will play like gangbusters in your car under the LA night sky, given that it takes place over 12-hours in our fine city. This event will give you and yours a fun, refreshing, and thrilling night out.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this screening, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free event you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Stranger!” and also have signed up for the Collider newsletter. In the body of the email please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Saturday, August 22nd and we’ll contact the people that won tickets with specific info about the screening soon after.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Veena Sud, acclaimed creator of THE KILLING comes an edge-of-your-seat ride through one life-changing night. New to Los Angeles, rideshare driver Clare (Maika Monroe) picks up Carl (Dane DeHaan) from a home deep in the Hollywood Hills. What begins as a routine ride turns into Clare’s worst nightmare: a twelve-hour fight for survival through the city’s seedy underbelly. Carl is not the passenger Clare thought he was, and Clare is not easy prey…

Official information is listed below. For more on the Quibi thriller, here’s an exclusive clip to whet your whistle.