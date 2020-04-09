‘The Stranger’ Trailer Teases Quibi’s Latest “Movies in Chapters” Thriller

Watch out: More Quick Bites incoming! There’s another wave of Quibi titles coming soon, starting with another entry in their “Movies in Chapters” category. Check out the synopsis, cast and crew, and trailers below!

In The Stranger, an unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 horrifying hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a spine-chilling game of cat and mouse.

The Stranger is from Fox 21 Television studios and is created, written, and directed by Emmy-nominated writer/director, Veena Sud (The Killing). The series stars Maika Monroe (It Follows), Dane DeHaan (Zero Zero Zero) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap). The Stranger arrives on the newly launched streaming platform on April 13th.

Check out the teaser trailer below, followed by the newly released official trailer for The Stranger, only on Quibi:

