Why You Should Watch ‘The Stranger’ on Quibi If You Like These 10 Movies

Quibi’s cat-and-mouse thriller The Stranger debuted back in April when the mobile streaming service first launched, but genre fans have been discovering it throughout the summer, and if you still haven’t seen it, I’m here to convince you to give it — and Quibi itself — a chance.

The Stranger hails from Veena Sud, who created the acclaimed TV series The Killing. Maika Monroe (It Follows) stars as Clare, a new-to-LA rideshare driver who picks up a dangerous passenger known simply as Carl E. (Dane DeHaan), who seems to know everything about her. Over the course of one long, deadly night, Clare must use her wits to survive and keep her assailant’s body count to a minimum.

Now, if that description didn’t quite sell you, let me try something else. Below are a list of 10 movies that have elements in common with The Stranger, be it the same star, a similar story, or a shared visual aesthetic. There are a couple of horror movies on the list, though The Stranger itself is more of a psychological thriller that preys on your fear, so don’t expect a gorefest.

The point is that if you identify as a fan of any these ten (er, 12) films, I think you’ll like The Stranger as well. It moves at a fast pace and its two talented stars ratchet up the fear factor, so don’t be surprised when you find yourself on the edge of your seat and unable to avoid watching the next chapter in this gripping, propulsive story.

Check out the list below, and if you think our taste aligns then be sure and watch The Stranger, which is now available to stream on Quibi.