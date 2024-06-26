The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 comes home on 4K and Blu-ray on July 23 following its digital release on July 16.

Madeleine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez lead the film, which reimagines the 2008 original for the modern day and sets up two sequels coming this fall and in early 2025.

The home release includes special features on the making of the film and its chilling setting.

Bolt up your windows and lock your doors, because The Strangers are coming home. Last month saw the return of the horrifying home invasion franchise with the first installment of a reboot trilogy at Lionsgate, The Strangers: Chapter 1. Helmed by Cliffhanger director Renny Harlin with a story conceived by the original installment's Brian Bertino, the film treads similar ground as the 2008 hit while laying the groundwork for future chapters coming later this year and next year with a few twists to the classic story. Before those films hit theaters, fans can add Chapter 1 to their shelves with a 4K and Blu-ray release on July 23.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 modernizes the beloved horror flick as it follows a young couple celebrating their fifth anniversary with a cross-country road trip. When their car breaks down in a small town in Oregon, however, they're forced to stay in a remote Airbnb cabin and put their romantic getaway on hold. They meet a few unsettling locals as they get acquainted with their temporary home, setting the tone for an uneasy night. Terror then ensues when three masked strangers begin attacking them with seemingly no motive, forcing the couple into a desperate fight for survival.

Madeleine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez lead the film as Maya and Ryan who take the places of Liv Tyler's Kristen and Scott Speedman's James in what Petsch has previously called an "homage" to their characters. They're joined by a strong supporting group featuring Rachel Shenton, Richard Brake, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. Petsch will continue to be key to this franchise going forward, as she's set to appear in the other two films in the trilogy after her first encounter with the masked murderers. Despite an icy reception from critics overall, her first post-Riverdale role scored the best horror debut of 2024 at the box office with a final global total of $42.1 million.

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Comes Home With Chilling Special Features

For those looking to dive into the world of The Strangers: Chapter 1, the home release comes packed with a few special features that dive into the process of recreating the magic of the 2008 film. Alongside the theatrical trailer, a featurette titled "Reimagining a Classic: Making The Strangers: Chapter 1" will be an overarching deconstruction of how the film came to life, while "A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of The Strangers: Chapter 1" delves into the settings, including the cabin where the masked assailants make their move. Petsch and producer Courtney Solomon will also provide some of their insights from the making of the film with an audio commentary.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 hits store shelves on 4K and Blu-ray on July 23 following a digital release on July 16. Chapter 2 is expected to arrive this fall while Chapter 3 will come out in early 2025. Check out our review here for our impressions of the haunting re-imagining.