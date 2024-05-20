The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 has the highest-grossing opening weekend for a horror film in 2024, beating out Night Swim.

Despite negative reviews, the film has grossed over $11 million at the domestic box office, surpassing other horror films this year.

The movie reboots the popular franchise, following a couple who are terrorized by ax-wielding strangers in a remote cabin.

While 2024 hasn't been a phenomenal year for horror films, Lionsgate's The Strangers: Chapter 1 has earned an accolade that will surely make the studio happy. The Madelaine Petsch-led horror film had the highest-grossing opening weekend at the domestic box office for a horror film this year, according to The Numbers, earning $11.8 million during its first three-day stint in theaters. This means that it just edges out Blumhouse and Universal's horror film Night Swim, which brought in $11.7 million during its opening weekend in January.

Through the three-day weekend beginning on May 17, The Strangers: Chapter 1 grossed $11,825,058 playing on 2,856 screens in the United States. While this isn't a record-breaking figure by any means, it is significantly higher than most other horror films this year, the majority of which grossed less than $10 million in their opening weekends. The Strangers: Chapter 1 has now become just the third horror film of the year to gross more than this in its opening, following the aforementioned Night Swim and Universal's Abigail, which brought in $10.2 million during its domestic opening. The rest of the horror list this year is filled out by films such as Imaginary, The First Omen, and Tarot, which saw weekend openings of $9.9 million, $8.3 million, and $6.5 million, respectively.

This has allowed The Strangers: Chapter 1 to sit at the top of the standings despite receiving mostly negative reviews. The film has a critic's score of 15% and an audience score of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Emma Kiely saying in her review that the film "doesn’t have anything new to add to the series" and "rehashes all the familiar touchstones of the 2008 movie." The film's 4K steelbook was even made available for pre-orders a single day after it was released in theaters.

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Reboots the 2008 Franchise

The film serves to reboot the popular The Strangers franchise following the original 2008 film and its sequel, 2018's The Strangers: Prey at Night. The film, the first in a planned trilogy, follows a similar premise to the original: a couple, Maya (Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) end up staying in a remote cabin in the woods after experiencing car trouble, only to have the home broken into by a series of ax-wielding strangers. As the film goes on, the couple attempt to escape the mysterious intruders trying to kill them.

Beyond Petsch and Gutierrez, The Strangers: Chapter 1 also stars Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. It was directed by Renny Harlin from a screenplay by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. It was produced by Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Executive producers include Petsch, Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, Roy Lee, and Rafaella Biscayn.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is in theaters now. Both prior films in the franchise are now streaming on Max.