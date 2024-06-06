The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 will be available for digital download on June 7, offering audiences a chance to watch it from home.

The movie centers around a young couple staying at an Airbnb, where they are terrorized by three masked strangers for their sick enjoyment.

Director Renny Harlin brings a fresh start to the franchise, with a focus on the masked killers and their backgrounds in this trilogy installment.

While we’d typically tell you to never let strangers into your home, this may be the first time we’re supporting the idea, as The Strangers: Chapter 1 will be slicing and dicing its way onto digital on Friday, June 7. Harnessing the spirit of a home invasion, the announcement is rather abrupt considering the movie is still playing in theaters, but giving audiences the option to watch the franchise’s relaunch from their own couch with their windows and doors locked is a sure-fire way for Lionsgate to scare up some extra cash. For now, only a purchase option will be available for $24.99 with a rental reveal expected to come down the line.

Updating the story and giving the franchise a fresh start, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first in what will ultimately become a trilogy that focuses on the masked killers and their backgrounds. The first installment centers around Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), a couple on the road to celebrate their anniversary but who are forced to stay in a cabin after their car breaks down in a small town. Really catching the film series up to the present day, the pair stays at an Airbnb (because making us fear the safety of our own homes wasn’t enough), where they’re harassed and assaulted by three masked strangers just for the trio’s sick and twisted fun.

Also starring Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Richard Brake (Peaky Blinders), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), the movie was under the direction of filmmaker Renny Harlin. Known for his vision behind features including A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Cliffhanger, and Deep Blue Sea, Harlin was the obvious choice to introduce the home invasion film series to a new generation. As fans will know, the original 2008 horror flick, which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as vacationers plagued by three masked psychopaths, was inspired by a true story from the childhood of its director, Bryan Bertino. Returning to point the way forward for the new set of films, Bertino penned the script for The Strangers: Chapter 1.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ Invades The Box Office

Knock, knock. Who’s there? It’s The Strangers: Chapter 1 absolutely crushing it at the global box office - that's who. Upon its release on May 17, the movie became the top-grossing horror flick for 2024, ousting the previous champion, Night Swim. Now, nearly a full month into its cinema invasion, the movie has earned more than $30 million worldwide, covering its production cost more than twice over. But, the summer has just started, and with it comes the queen of all slashers, MaXXXine, who may give The Strangers: Chapter 1’s grandiose opening a run for its money.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 arrives on digital this Friday.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 4 10 A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately they have no choice but to stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon--and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Renny Harlin Cast Madelaine Petsch , Rachel Shenton , Gabriel Basso , Richard Brake , Ema Horvath Main Genre Horror Writers Alan R. Cohen , Alan Freedland

