The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 has exceeded Box Office expectations, doubling its budget with over $30 million in earnings worldwide.

The film's impressive opening weekend and clever marketing campaign have contributed to its consistent success at theaters.

Despite positive praise, some critics feel the movie lacks innovation and fails to bring fresh elements to the franchise.

After a strong domestic opening that saw the movie earn $15 million worldwide in just a week, The Strangers: Chapter 1 has since doubled this taking, now sitting on over $30 million. Its impressive opening weekend gross of almost $12 million, alongside a neat marketing campaign that saw the sequel garner plenty of attention, pushed the movie through into its third week at theaters with a consistent success rate. The movie's budget of $8.5 million means that Lionsgate have tripled their production costs, already surpassing the most recent installment in the franchise, Johannes Robert's The Strangers: Prey at Night. Alas, the film has some way to go to achieve the heady $91 million heights of the original, although the performance of the first in this new trilogy will give executives fair hope of financial triumph.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 stars the likes of Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Froy Guiterrez (Teen Wold), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power), with several other talented performers also applying their trade to the project. The movie acts as both a follow-up to the previous two movies and a relaunch of the franchise following a previously poor Box Office performance from the second film, Prey at Night. Written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland, and directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows a couple who come face to face with the now-infamous masked Strangers and must fight for their lives against their malevolent bloodlust.

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' is the First in a New Trilogy

Close

Despite receiving positive praise from critics, the feeble run of Prey at Night at the global Box Office left the franchise in need of a refresh. With that in mind, the decision was made to turn the next installment in the franchise into a trilogy, with both Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 yet to receive official release dates. That being said, it is suggested that Chapter 2 will hit screens later in 2024, something made much easier considering that all three have been filmed consecutively.

Despite Box Office success, Chapter 1 has not been without its detractors. Whilst some praise the movie for hitting all the right horror beats, some have criticized the flick for doing nothing new at a time when the franchise needed an innovative boost. In her review for Collider, Emma Kiely said:

"The main issue with The Strangers: Chapter 1 is that it doesn’t have anything new to add to the series. It rehashes all the familiar touchstones of the 2008 movie. Two Christian boys are seen outside the diner, Man in the Mask stalks Maya around the house, and a major plot point of an innocent casualty getting caught in the crossfire is there too. Beyond this, the only updates are smartphones, and a change from the couple being in a rocky place in their relationship to being madly in love. It’s impossible not to judge this film by how it compares to the original. If you’re rebooting or remaking a cult classic, you need to have a good reason for why you’re making it. What can you do to update the story? What fresh spins can you put on it? And how can you bring what worked into a new decade? Chapter 1 doesn’t seem to have considered any of these prerequisites."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is still available to watch in theaters following a successful Box Office run to date. A 4K Steelbook is also already available to pre-order. Chapter 2 is expected to hit screens later this year.