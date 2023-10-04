The Big Picture The upcoming horror movie The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a reimagined trilogy based on Bryan Bertino's 2008 film and directed by Renny Harlin, featuring Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez.

The original film relied on suspense, anticipation, and masked antagonists to create unease, challenging the conventions of traditional horror villains.

The remake aims to provide more character development and emotional investment and will be released by Lionsgate in 2024.

The eagerly awaited first looks of Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez-starring The Strangers: Chapter 1 are here. The upcoming horror movie is based on Bryan Bertino’s 2008 film The Strangers, which is now reimagined as a trilogy, directed by Renny Harlin, who himself is equally spooked by the original home invasion horror film. Well, the masked antagonists are just looking north of spookier than they originally did.

In the original The Strangers, the film navigated the harrowing territory of home invasion, presenting a tension-filled narrative that resonated with audiences worldwide. With minimal dialogue and meticulous slow-paced filming — the movie relied heavily on the elements of suspense and anticipation. The masked antagonists, devoid of clear motivations leave no stone unturned to heighten the viewers’ unease in the original film — very much similar to 2005’s House of Wax. The movie challenged the conventions of traditional horror villains and that’s exactly why it remains one of the favorite horror movies of the genre fans to date.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ Will Have the Franchise’s Fans Emotionally Invested

Image via Lionsgate

Unlike the original movie which just gets you equally terrified with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, the trilogy is slated to give the viewers a much more in-depth backstory of the characters. Petsch shared her initial reservations about the trilogy during an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff earlier this year, saying: “I'd like to first tell that person that I too feel that way about the original Strangers. When I got sent the trilogy of scripts, I said, ‘This feels like a behemoth that maybe shouldn't be touched.’ I really felt that way as well and I was very resistant to the idea.”

Petsch went on to explain her reasons for signing up for the three-part remake:

“And then I clicked on the first script and it all made sense to me. You're getting so much more backstory. You're getting so much more character development. I think my biggest pet peeve with the old one now is that you're not really emotionally invested in those characters. So, yes, it's terrifying, but you don't know why they're fighting originally.”

Just like the 2008 film, the first installment of the trilogy is set to follow Petsch’s character who embarks on a cross-country journey with her longtime boyfriend, played by Gutierrez, to start afresh in the Pacific Northwest. However, when their vehicle malfunctions in Venus, Oregon, the couple finds themselves stranded for the night in a remote Airbnb. Their stay quickly turns nightmarish as they are stalked and terrorized by three mysterious masked figures. With the story set for three installments, it’s safe to assume that there will be more mystery and a lot more terror.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set for a 2024 Lionsgate release. Check out the first-look images from below.